Cash over 50,000 in any campaign vehicle to be seized: Panchkula DC

In line with regulations of the model code of conduct, the Panchkula deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Sushil Sarwan has constituted a committee to examine each case of cash seized by police, static surveillance teams or flying squads. The Panchkula deputy commissioner said if any cash exceeding ₹ 50,000 was found in a vehicle carrying a candidate, their agent or party worker; carrying posters, election materials, drugs, liquor, arms or gift items, valued at more than ₹ 10,000 and likely to be used for inducement of electors, or any other illicit articles, these will be subject to seizure. (Bloomberg)

Sarwan assured that a committee had been constituted to avoid any inconvenience to general public and genuine persons, and also for redressal of their grievances, if any.

While, Zila Parishad CEO-cum-additional deputy commissioner will be the chairman of the committee, assistant returning officer-cum-SDO (C), Kalka assembly constituency, and assistant returning officer-cum-SDO (C), Panchkula assembly constituency, will be its members.

He said the committee will examine each case of seizure as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India, and can order release of such cash and articles if no FIR/complaint has been filed against the seizure or if it is not linked with any candidate, political party or election campaign.