Cash-for-job scam: ED to quiz jailed ex-HCS officer

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will quiz Anil Nagar, former deputy secretary of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), in the cash-for-job scam. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will quiz Anil Nagar, former deputy secretary of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), in the cash-for-job scam. (HT File Photo)

He was sacked from the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) in December 2021 by the state government under Article 311 (2) of the Constitution without conducting a departmental inquiry.

Nagar, a 2016-batch officer, who was posted as the HPSC deputy secretary in March 2021, is presently lodged in the Central Jail, Ambala.

A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) special court in Panchkula, presided over by Rajeev Goyal, on Monday allowed the application moved by the ED under Section 50 of the PMLA for permission to record the statement of the accused at the Ambala jail. The case is now listed for February 13.

Nagar is one of the main accused in the cash-for-answer sheet scam linked to recruitment of HCS prelims and dental surgeon examination. He had surrendered before the PMLA court in December last year.

Meanwhile, the court deferred Nagar’s application seeking regular bail to January 22.

Nagar along with four others was arrested for tampering with the marks of candidates of dental surgeon exams. The others arrested are Ashwani Sharma, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Gupta and Narinder. The vigilance has made recoveries of ₹3.60 crore in the case.

Earlier, Nagar was posted as joint director, administration, secondary education, Haryana, and deputy secretary to the government, Haryana, school education department.

The FIR was registered on November 17, 2021, after Naveen Kumar, a government employee, was caught red-handed while accepting ₹20 lakh. Based on his confession and other evidence, the vigilance arrested Ashwani Sharma and seized ₹1.07 crore during a search at his house. According to the vigilance, Sharma was a “private player”, who received money on Nagar’s behalf.

Meanwhile, accused Naveen Kumar has also moved an application before the court seeking discharge from the allegations against him.