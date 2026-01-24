Cashless treatment scheme helped over 4k accident victims last year in Haryana

The cashless treatment scheme implemented by the Union ministry of road transport and highways helped 4,179 road accident victims in Haryana during 2025. The cashless treatment scheme implemented by the Union ministry of road transport and highways helped 4,179 road accident victims in Haryana during 2025. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

An official spokesperson said that as per this scheme, each injured person is entitled to free treatment up to ₹1.5 lakh per accident for a maximum period of seven days from the date of the accident. For the effective implementation of the scheme, 1,228 hospitals across the state have been empanelled, ensuring timely medical assistance to victims.

Haryana director general of police, Ajay Singhal said that making roads safer for the public was a top priority of Haryana Police. The scheme was launched in October 2024 and implemented as a pilot project in coordination with the National Health Authority, local police, and empanelled hospitals of the state health department.

Under section 162 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, accident victims are provided cashless free treatment up to ₹1.5 lakh for a maximum of seven days.

Singhal said that the injured person is taken to the nearest hospital, where the hospital management uploads the details of the injured person on the designated software and forwards the information to the concerned police station.

Additional director general of police (Traffic & Highways) Hardeep Doon said between 2020 and 2024, a total of 339 black spots were identified across the state. Of these, 109 black spots have already been rectified by the concerned departments, while improvement work at the remaining spots is underway.

Under the Safe School Vehicle Policy, 26,931 school buses were inspected across the state in 2025. As a result of violations, 5,909 challans were issued and four buses were impounded, Doon said.