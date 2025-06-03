Caste discrimination allegation: BSP demands FIR against Ludhiana MC official

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday launched a protest outside the Ludhiana municipal corporation’s (MC’s) Zone-A office, calling for immediate registration of an FIR against a senior MC official under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The BSP has warned that if its demands are not met, the agitation will intensify across the state. (HT photo for representation)

The protest, organised under the party’s ongoing ‘Punjab Sambhalo’ campaign, highlighted what BSP leaders described as institutionalised caste-based discrimination and exploitation within the municipal administration. The party also called for a complete roll back of the contract system for sanitation and Class IV workers, terming it a form of systemic injustice against Dalits.

BSP leaders alleged that on May 26, official, while sitting on a constitutional post, physically assaulted Class IV workers including sanitation staff, sewer men, and beldars. According to the party, he kicked them, hurled casteist slurs, used filthy language, and publicly humiliated the workers.

The BSP demanded his immediate suspension and legal action under the SC/ST Act, stating that such behaviour not only violates constitutional values but also reaffirms the oppressive treatment meted out to Dalit workers in government institutions.

The protest also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government and the BJP-led central government, accusing both of turning a blind eye to the plight of sanitation workers across the state. “Despite repeated appeals, the government has failed to address our basic demands. There is growing anger among the Valmiki Samaj and the entire community of sanitation workers,” the memorandum submitted by the party read.

Among the key demands raised during the protest were registration of an FIR against MC official and his immediate suspension; a complete rollback of the outsourcing policy for sanitation workers, sewer men, gardeners, and beldars; issuance of appointment letters to overage employees; deployment of one supervisor (lambardar) in each of the 95 municipal wards; and the clearance of retirement benefits within 24 hours of an employee’s retirement.

The BSP further demanded an inquiry against councillors from AAP, BJP, and Congress, accusing them of supporting private garbage collection tenders that, according to the protestors, have robbed poor workers of their livelihood. The party alleged that private contracts are benefiting select contractors while sidelining Dalit workers who earlier collected garbage from door to door. It sought a halt to this “anti-poor and anti-Dalit” privatisation drive and urged the civic body to regularise these workers through a house resolution.

Other demands included installation of compactors in all 95 wards, action against the so-called “garbage mafia” allegedly collecting ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 per month from households through staff deployed on compactors, and the permanent appointment of a deputy chief financial advisor (DCFA) in the Ludhiana MC.

