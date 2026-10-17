Caste-bias allegations: Akal Takht declares AAP MLA Giaspura ‘tankhaiya’

The Sikh clergy on Friday held the ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) for levelling controversial caste-bias allegations against Sikh institutions, even as 12 legislators of the ruling party appeared before the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs to submit a written apology.

12 AAP MLAs tender apology disown colleague’s remarks. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The dispute follows an October 12 incident when Giaspura, a legislator from Payal constituency in Ludhiana district, was stopped from entering the Akal Takht secretariat while accompanying a party delegation.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Led by Amritsar South MLA and Chief Khalsa Diwan president Inderbir Singh Nijjar, the delegation had arrived to submit a memorandum regarding police entry into Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. Secretariat officials denied Giaspura entry over past objectionable statements he had made against the jathedar and Sikh institutions.

Following the refusal, Giaspura told reporters outside that he was excluded due to his Dalit identity, and allegedly made derogatory comments against the Akal Takht secretariat, which is situated within the Golden Temple complex. In response, the acting jathedar had summoned the entire delegation—excluding Giaspura—for failing to refute the caste-bias claims to the media. A statement had also been issued by the Takht secretariat to inform that no such restriction was imposed on two other MLAs who also belong to the same community and were part of the delegation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Appearing before the acting jathedar and Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Tek Singh Dhanuala on Friday, the 12 MLAs and accompanying AAP leaders acknowledged their lapse in a joint written submission. They admitted that despite directions, they failed to clarify to reporters that no caste discrimination had occurred and that Giaspura’s remarks were inappropriate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Appearing before the acting jathedar and Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Tek Singh Dhanuala on Friday, the 12 MLAs and accompanying AAP leaders acknowledged their lapse in a joint written submission. They admitted that despite directions, they failed to clarify to reporters that no caste discrimination had occurred and that Giaspura’s remarks were inappropriate. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Seeking forgiveness, the legislators reiterated that no individual is ever barred from Akal Takht on the basis of caste, race, or colour. They disowned Giaspura’s statements, terming them his personal views. After accepting the apology, the jathedar directed the delegation to issue a public clarification to the press to clear the air.

The Sikh clergy subsequently issued the edict after a meeting declaring Giaspura guilty of religious misconduct.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reading out the decree, jathedar Gargaj said, “Giaspura levelled false allegations of caste discrimination against the sewadars of the Golden Temple. Extremely derogatory language was used, which has deeply hurt the sentiments of the community. His offence is grave and serves to undermine Sikh principles. Therefore, Giaspura is declared a tankhaiya. Sikhs are instructed to refrain from maintaining any association with him.”