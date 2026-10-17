Mansa: Pilot meets Jhota’s family, targets AAP over law and order

Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot on Friday met the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead on October 13, and claimed that law and order has collapsed in Punjab, with broad daylight killings becoming increasingly common. Pilot’s visit was part of Congress’ five-day yatra across the state to meet families of victims of gang violence and highlight their demand for justice. (HT)

Pilot’s visit was part of Congress’ five-day yatra across the state to meet families of victims of gang violence and highlight their demand for justice.

Accompanied by Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh, Pilot said the party leadership stands firmly with the family in their fight for justice and would take the struggle from the streets to the courts.

In a post in Hindi on X on Friday evening, Pilot said, “The rising menace of drug abuse in Punjab is extremely alarming. The ‘chitta’ problem has robbed the future of our youth and the happiness of countless families. This is not just a law and order issue, but a battle to save an entire generation of Punjab.”

Pilot will visit 11 districts, Moga, Bathinda, Mansa, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Amritsar, during his yatra. He called for collective efforts to free Punjab from drugs and create widespread social awareness.

“Ensuring a safer future for the coming generations will be the true tribute to the deceased. I assure the family that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Pargat said he would raise the issue in the upcoming vidhan sabha session, starting October 22.

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Pargat questions Shah’s record,

Giani Harpreet slams blame game

Chandigarh Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh criticised Union home minister Amit Shah over his social media post on the drug menace, questioning his handling of the issue and accusing him of failing to address the crisis despite holding the home portfolio for years.

“Amit Shah has been the home minister for 13 years. He should know the situation. Was he sleeping all these years? Was he unaware of how serious the drug problem in Punjab is?” Singh asked. The Congress leader alleged that if the Union home minister was unaware of the gravity of the drug crisis, it raised serious questions about the country’s governance. He demanded visible and effective action against drug trafficking and asked the state government to spell out the concrete steps taken to dismantle drug networks and protect Punjab’s younger generation.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday criticised the Centre and Punjab government for trading accusations over the drug menace, saying their failure to act decisively was costing lives.

“The Centre was responsible for securing the 50km border belt under the BSF’s jurisdiction, yet drone-based drug smuggling has continued unabated. In Punjab, the drugs were being sold openly, while those attempting to intervene faced violence. The Centre and state government should join forces to dismantle drug networks and tackle the menace at its roots,” he said.