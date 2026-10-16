12 AAP MLAs apologise to Akal Takht jathedar, disown party colleague’s caste-bias remarks

Amritsar: Twelve Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs appeared before Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Friday to submit a written apology and distance themselves from party colleague Manwinder Singh Giaspura’s controversial caste-bias allegations against Sikh institutions. Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj (at the mic) along with other Sikh clergymen at the platform of the highest Sikh temporal seat in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. (HT file photo)

The dispute follows an October 12 incident when Giaspura, the AAP MLA from Payal, was stopped from entering the Akal Takht secretariat while accompanying a party delegation.

Led by Amritsar South MLA and Chief Khalsa Diwan president Inderbir Singh Nijjar, the delegation had arrived to submit a memorandum regarding police entry into Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. Secretariat officials denied Giaspura entry over past objectionable statements he had made against the jathedar and Sikh institutions.

Following the refusal, Giaspura told reporters outside that he was excluded due to his Dalit identity, and allegedly made derogatory comments against the Akal Takht secretariat. In response, the acting jathedar summoned the entire delegation—excluding Giaspura—for failing to refute the caste-bias claims to the media.

Appearing before the acting jathedar and Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Tek Singh Dhanuala on Friday, the 12 MLAs and accompanying AAP leaders acknowledged their lapse in a joint written submission. They admitted that despite directions, they failed to clarify to reporters that no caste discrimination had occurred and that Giaspura’s remarks were inappropriate.

Seeking forgiveness, the legislators reiterated that no individual is ever barred from Akal Takht on the basis of caste, race, or colour. They disowned Giaspura’s statements, terming them his personal views.

The acting jathedar subsequently directed the delegation to issue a public clarification to the press to clear the air.

Earlier, the Darbar Sahib management lodged a police complaint with the Amritsar police commissioner against Giaspura for hurting religious sentiments and damaging the reputation of Sikh institutions through false allegations.