Pargat leads Congress poll push with Golden Temple unity pitch

Amritsar: Newly appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Pargat Singh and AICC general secretary in-charge Sachin Pilot offered prayers at Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) on Thursday morning, staging a show of unity following months of bitter factionalism. AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs Sachin Pilot and newly appointed state Congress president Pargat Singh along with party leaders paying obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The visit marks the party’s formal campaign launch in the state after weeks of leadership tension threatened to derail its political momentum ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Pargat Singh, 61, a former Indian hockey captain, Olympian, and three-time MLA from Jalandhar Cantt, was appointed state party chief last week, replacing Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in a strategic overhaul by the high command to end factionalism.

Upon their arrival at Amritsar airport, Pargat Singh and Pilot were greeted by a strong gathering of party workers and supporters celebrating to the beat of traditional dhols. The duo, flanked by the party’s Majha leaders, proceeded directly to the Golden Temple to offer shukrana (thanksgiving) and seek blessings.

“Today, I came here to offer shukrana and seek blessings for the journey ahead,” Pargat Singh told reporters outside the shrine. His itinerary also included visits to the Durgiana Temple, St Paul’s Church, and Ram Tirath Temple to reinforce an inclusive outreach across communities.

The unified turnout was specifically designed to project alignment among key regional heavyweights who had previously backed opposing camps. Prominent among those present was former minister Vijay Inder Singla—who was a top contender for the PPCC chief post alongside Pargat—besides former deputy chief minister OP Soni, MLA Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, former minister Raj Kumar Verka, and former PPCC working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny.

“Today, we came here under the leadership of Sachin Pilot. We will all work together as one team for the welfare of Punjab,” said Verka, underscoring the collective effort to put internal squabbles behind them.