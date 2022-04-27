Casteist remarks: SC panel directs Moga DSP to file action-taken report within week

After a Dalit sarpanch alleged police inaction on a complaint about casteist remarks, a team of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes (SC) Commission visited the victim in Darapur village in Moga on Wednesday.

State SC commission member Parmila directed deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Moga city, Jashandeep Singh to investigate facts related to the complaint of the sarpanch and file an action-taken report within a week.

Jarnail Singh, sarpanch of Darapur village, has alleged that Harjit Singh of his village had barged into his house under the influence of alcohol and made casteist remarks against him regarding which he has a video. The sarpanch had filed a complaint to the state SC commission seeking legal action against the accused.

“The defamation of the SC community will never be tolerated and strict legal action will be taken against the culprits in such cases. The directions have been issued to the DSP to investigate the matter and file an action-taken report. The state SC commission is committed to safeguarding the rights of the SC community,” she added.