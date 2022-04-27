Casteist remarks: SC panel directs Moga DSP to file action-taken report within week
After a Dalit sarpanch alleged police inaction on a complaint about casteist remarks, a team of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes (SC) Commission visited the victim in Darapur village in Moga on Wednesday.
State SC commission member Parmila directed deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Moga city, Jashandeep Singh to investigate facts related to the complaint of the sarpanch and file an action-taken report within a week.
Jarnail Singh, sarpanch of Darapur village, has alleged that Harjit Singh of his village had barged into his house under the influence of alcohol and made casteist remarks against him regarding which he has a video. The sarpanch had filed a complaint to the state SC commission seeking legal action against the accused.
“The defamation of the SC community will never be tolerated and strict legal action will be taken against the culprits in such cases. The directions have been issued to the DSP to investigate the matter and file an action-taken report. The state SC commission is committed to safeguarding the rights of the SC community,” she added.
-
Covid-19 in Karnataka under control: CM Bommai to PM Modi
Amid apprehensions regarding a possible COVID-19 fourth wave, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the situation in the state is under control and his government has decided to focus on enhancing vaccination drive, increase testing, and enforce appropriate behaviour at public places. He said this while briefing reporters on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Chief Ministers of various states, on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country, via video conferencing.
-
KGBV incident in Kheri: Two accused teachers terminated from service
LAKHIM KHERI Services of two contractual teachers, Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar, who allegedly harassed girl students at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalay (KGBV) in Behjam block here on April 21 night to prevent their transfers, were terminated on Wednesday. Another contractual teacher, Asha Rani Pathak, who was allegedly involved in groupism among teachers, was transferred to another school with immediate effect, said district basic education officer, Laxmi Kant Pandey.
-
Man kills father with sword in Ferozepur village
A 21-year-old man killed his father, 42, with a sword at a village in Ferozepur on Wednesday. As per information, Gurmukh Singh of Pyareana village, Ferozepur, had some family dispute with his son Gursewak Singh. Gurmukh died on the spot. Charanjit Singh, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, said a case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against the accused and a hunt was on to nab him.
-
In four days, 6,031 loudspeakers removed from religious sites in UP
LUCKNOW Around 6,031 loudspeakers were removed from religious places and the volume of other 29,674 was set to permissible limits across Uttar Pradesh over the past four days following a government order, said senior police officials on Wednesday. The home department sought a compliance report by April 30 from all districts and police commissionerates over removal of loudspeakers/reducing their volume as per the directives of the UP Pollution Control Board.
-
RTI reply delay: PIO told to feed mid-day meal to students as ‘punishment’
The Uttar Pradesh State Information Commission has asked a public information officer to feed mid-day meal to 250 school students in Ghazipur as a “symbolic punishment” for delay in replying to an RTI application. Hearing the RTI application of Bhupendra Kumar Pandey, the commission ordered the 'symbolic punishment' on Monday. While hearing the matter, Information commissioner Ajay Kumar Uprety found that PIO Chandrika Prasad didn't deliberately cause delay in providing the information.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics