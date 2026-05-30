‘Casteist’ remarks: SC panel seeks action taken report in Warring’s case

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has directed Punjab Police to submit an action taken report (ATR) by July 1 in connection with suo motu proceedings over alleged casteist remarks made by Punjab Congress chief and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring during poll campaigning last year. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring speaks to media in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

The controversy pertains to remarks allegedly made by Warring while campaigning in favour of the Congress candidate during the November 11 Tarn Taran assembly bypoll. After his remarks drew sharp reactions from leaders of other parties, Warring clarified that former Union minister Buta Singh, a veteran Congress leader, was like a father figure to him, and he could never mean any disrespect to him or to anyone else.

Commission chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said the panel had taken cognisance of media reports and video clips purportedly showing Warring making ‘derogatory’ remarks. The commission initiated proceedings and sought a status report from the police authorities.

During a hearing held on Thursday, SP (headquarters), Muktsar, appeared before the commission on behalf of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) and informed the panel that the process of examining the audio clip linked to the controversy was underway.

The officer told the commission that police had approached Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, seeking relevant information and technical inputs regarding the content. The report from Meta is expected within the next 30 days.

Garhi said the police has now been directed to submit an ATR, along with the findings received from Meta, at the next hearing scheduled for July 1.