Castration case: Haryana Police told to ensure safety of complainant’s family

A special judicial magistrate of the CBI directed the Haryana Police to ensure the safety of the family of the complainant in the castration case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and two others. Earlier, during the previous hearing on August 2, the complainant’s counsel had submitted that due to the threat perception, the complainant and his family had been provided security for the past 10–12 years. However, when the evidence in the case resumed in 2025, their security was withdrawn on May 24 without giving any reason. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

During the resumed hearing of the case at the Panchkula court on Thursday, an application in a sealed envelope was received by the court Ahlmad from a postman.

After opening and reviewing its contents, the special judicial magistrate directed the criminal Ahlmad (court staff) to hand over a copy of the application to the head of the investigating officer (HIO) present in court. The officer was instructed to coordinate with the concerned superintendent of police and the ADGP, Hisar Range, to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the complainant’s family members.

Earlier, during the previous hearing on August 2, the complainant’s counsel had submitted that due to the threat perception, the complainant and his family had been provided security for the past 10–12 years. However, when the evidence in the case resumed in 2025, their security was withdrawn on May 24 without any stated reason.

According to the complainant, he was a victim of castration allegedly carried out at the behest of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, in connivance with certain doctors, under the pretext of achieving “realisation of God.” The complainant claimed that around 400 Sadhus, including himself, were victims of such acts. The New Delhi CBI had registered this case under Sections 120-B, 326, 417, and 506 of the IPC on January 7, 2015. Dr MP Singh and Dr Pankaj Garg are co-accused in this case.

On October 30, Gurmeet Ram Rahim appeared before the court through video conferencing(VC). The testimonies of two prosecution witnesses were recorded, and directions were issued to summon at least two more witnesses for their evidence.

The CBI informed the court that the date for the complainant’s evidence from the USA through VC had already been fixed for November 20—scheduled two months in advance.

The court fixed November 20 for the cross-examination of the complainant and November 21 for the cross-examination of two prosecution witnesses.

Complaint cited threat to life

Earlier, on August 2, the complainant had moved an application seeking permission to record his cross-examination via VC from the USA, citing threats to his life if he appeared physically in court. His chief examination had earlier been recorded over three dates between August and September 2018.

The complainant’s counsel informed the court that Gurmeet Ram Rahim, despite being convicted in multiple rape and murder cases, continues to be released on parole frequently, posing a serious threat to the complainant’s safety. The complainant also cited the immense distance of over 13,000 kilometers, coupled with prohibitive travel expenses and extreme inconvenience, as reasons for seeking the VC option. The complainant has been residing in the USA since 2024.

While the CBI raised no objection to recording the complainant’s cross-examination through VC, the defence opposed the application on several grounds.

The court had allowed the request on the condition that the witness cooperates and the prosecution coordinates with the Indian Consulate in the USA to implement safeguards ensuring the integrity of the deposition.