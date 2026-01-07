Castration case: Ruling on cross-examination deferment plea today

The CBI court in Panchkula is set to pronounce its order on Wednesday on a plea of the prime witness-cum-complainant, seeking deferment of hearing for cross-examination in connection with the castration case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and two doctors. The cross-examination is scheduled for January 8 and 9, but the complainant wants it to be postponed until February or March. Advocate Navkiran Singh, applicant’s counsel, informed that arguments from both sides concluded on Tuesday after which the court reserved its decision. The CBI court in Panchkula is set to pronounce its order on Wednesday on a plea of the prime witness-cum-complainant, seeking deferment of hearing for cross-examination in connection with the castration case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and two doctors.

The US-based complainant, who sought deferment last month, stated in his plea he is undergoing treatment for retinal vein occlusion and has been advised by doctors to avoid looking at camera lens for prolonged periods that would be required during cross-examination via video-conferencing.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, the defence questioned the authenticity of the medical condition. In response, counsel Navkiran Singh, with the court’s permission, placed a WhatsApp audio call to the complainant on speaker mode. The witness informed the court that he is in a recovery phase and requested that the proceedings be moved to late February or in March.

As the applicant had requested the court to direct the Indian Embassy/Consulate in New York to allow his lawyer to be present during his testimony, the defence opposed this, arguing that no one should be permitted in the room while a statement is being recorded via video-conference.

Countering the objection, the petitioner’s advocate argued that the defence failed to provide a valid legal reason for that. He emphasised that the accused is a powerful figure who is frequently granted parole, leaving the witness in a state of fear. Singh maintained that the presence of counsel is necessary to ensure the witness does not feel intimidated during his testimony. He further suggested that if the defence or the CBI had concerns, they were also welcome to send their own representatives to the location.

The complainant had previously expressed a reasonable apprehension for his life, citing the alleged influence of Gurmeet Ram Rahim. He also pointed to the distance of over 13,000 km, high travel costs and extreme inconvenience as reasons for his inability to appear physically before the court. The complainant moved to the US last year.

The case was registered by the CBI on January 7, 2015, under Sections 120-B, 326, 417, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Dr Pankaj Garg and Dr MP Singh. According to the prosecution, Ram Rahim, in “connivance” with the doctors, orchestrated the castration of approximately 400 followers, claiming it would bring them “closer to God”.