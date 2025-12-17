Cat bite cases surge six-fold, no sterilisation plan for strays in Ludhiana district

Even as Ludhiana has witnessed over a six-fold rise in cat bite cases between 2019 and 2025, the municipal corporation has no programme in place for the sterilisation or vaccination of stray cats, raising concerns among health officials and residents. Senior medical officer at civil hospital said cat bites pose an equal risk of rabies infection as dog bites. (HT Photo for representation)

Official data show that cat bite cases have increased sharply over the years, with numbers more than doubling in the last two years alone. While 121 cases were reported in 2019, the figure stood at 111 in 2020 and dropped to 80 in 2021. However, cases rose to 198 in 2022 and further increased to 276 in 2023. In 2024, the number climbed to 415, and this year, till October, as many as 732 cat bite cases have already been recorded.

Senior medical officer at civil hospital said cat bites pose an equal risk of rabies infection as dog bites. Despite this, the civic body does not run any sterilisation or vaccination programme for stray cats.

“Sterilisation and vaccination drives are conducted only for stray dogs and not for cats,” said MC health officer Dr Vipan Malhotra.

Pharmacists at civil hospital, who oversee the administration of anti-rabies vaccines to bite victims, said most cat bite cases involve stray animals. They noted a steady increase in patients seeking post-exposure prophylaxis following cat bites in recent years.

The rising cat bite cases come at a time when the district is already grappling with a high number of dog bite incidents. According to official figures, 31,054 dog bite cases were reported in Ludhiana district last year. This year, till October, the number has already crossed 30,000.

In a recent incident, a dog went on a biting spree in the Model Gram area on Sunday morning, injuring around 11 people. Among the victims was a 10 -year-old child who suffered deep facial lacerations. While the MC caught the dog immediately, officials are awaiting medical reports of the dog. “The rabies test report is expected on Wednesday,” Dr Malhotra said.

Rabies is a zoonotic disease that is transmitted to humans through the saliva of infected animals, usually via bites.

According to the World Health Organisation, once the virus infects the central nervous system and clinical symptoms appear, rabies is fatal in 100% of cases. Beyond the physical trauma suffered by victims, animal bites also impose a significant burden on the public health system. A single vial of anti-rabies vaccine costs between ₹250 and ₹300, adding to healthcare expenditure as cases continue to rise.

Acknowledging the issue, Dr Malhotra said, “The problem definitely exists. However, the population of stray cats is considered too low at present to justify a large-scale sterilisation drive.”