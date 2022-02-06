Cattle-shed roof collapse kills labourer, 11 buffaloes in Ludhiana

A labourer and 11 buffaloes died after the roof of a cattle shed collapsed in Chahran village of Ladhowal on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued seven buffaloes from the debris.

Though the exact cause of the roof collapse is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the overnight downpour weakened the structure of the cattle-shed, which was already in a shoddy condition.

The victim has been identified as Narayan Paswan, 55, of Darbhanga, Bihar. He worked at the dairy belonging to farmer, Satpal Singh, and used to sleep in the shed.

Ladhowal station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Gurshinder Kaur said the incident took place around 1am when the labourer was fast asleep. The villagers said they heard a loud crash and rushed to the spot.

Shed owner Satpal Singh said they immediately informed the police, following which NDRF teams also rushed in. Paswan was rescued from the under the debris and rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The rescue operations went on till 10 in the morning.

The SHO added that at least 10 buffaloes have died in the incident, while the condition of three buffaloes remains critical.

“The cattle shed was established in an old building and was already in a shoddy condition. One of the compound walls of the shed was damaged. However, the exact reason behind the roof collapse has not been ascertained yet, but it is suspected that the rain caused the mishap.”

Victim was sole breadwinner of the family

The victim Narayan Paswan had been working for Satpal for the last 12 years, and stayed in Ludhiana with his brother and sister-in-law. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons, who live in Bihar. As Paswan was the lone bread winner of the family, his brother has sought compensation for the family.

Congress legislator Kuldeep Singh Vaid visited the spot.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, on the statement of the victim’s brother.