close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Caught in cockfight in Punjab, rooster to be brought to court

Caught in cockfight in Punjab, rooster to be brought to court

ByPTI
Jan 25, 2024 04:28 PM IST

Police recovered rooster from organiser of illegal cockfight competition at Balluana in Bathinda district; the bird will be brought to court as case property

A rooster recovered during an illegal cockfight competition in Punjab’s Bathinda district a few days ago will be presented before a court as case property when the hearing on the matter takes place.

A rooster recovered during an illegal cockfight competition in Punjab’s Bathinda district a few days ago will be presented before a court as case property when the hearing on the matter takes place. (Representational photo)
A rooster recovered during an illegal cockfight competition in Punjab’s Bathinda district a few days ago will be presented before a court as case property when the hearing on the matter takes place. (Representational photo)

Three organisers of the cockfight competition -- a banned sport -- at Balluana on the outskirts of Bathinda were booked on January 21, police said on Thursday.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also read: Punjab minister Aman Arora gets interim stay from Sangrur court

Following a raid, police recovered the rooster from Rajwinder Singh, alias Raju, one of three organisers, assistant sub-inspector Nirmaljit Singh said.

Some trophies, which were to be given to winning owners of roosters, were also recovered, police said.

Police have given the rooster to a local breeder who is taking care of the bird.

“We will present the rooster in a court whenever hearing takes place in the case,” said Nirmaljit Singh, adding the rooster was a “case property” in the matter. Case property refers to any property that comes into the possession of police in connection to an offence.

The case was registered against Rajwinder Singh, Jagsir Singh and Gurjit Singh under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Sadar police station. All three are out on bail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On