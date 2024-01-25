Caught in cockfight in Punjab, rooster to be brought to court

A rooster recovered during an illegal cockfight competition in Punjab’s Bathinda district a few days ago will be presented before a court as case property when the hearing on the matter takes place. A rooster recovered during an illegal cockfight competition in Punjab’s Bathinda district a few days ago will be presented before a court as case property when the hearing on the matter takes place. (Representational photo)

Three organisers of the cockfight competition -- a banned sport -- at Balluana on the outskirts of Bathinda were booked on January 21, police said on Thursday.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also read: Punjab minister Aman Arora gets interim stay from Sangrur court

Following a raid, police recovered the rooster from Rajwinder Singh, alias Raju, one of three organisers, assistant sub-inspector Nirmaljit Singh said.

Some trophies, which were to be given to winning owners of roosters, were also recovered, police said.

Police have given the rooster to a local breeder who is taking care of the bird.

“We will present the rooster in a court whenever hearing takes place in the case,” said Nirmaljit Singh, adding the rooster was a “case property” in the matter. Case property refers to any property that comes into the possession of police in connection to an offence.

The case was registered against Rajwinder Singh, Jagsir Singh and Gurjit Singh under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Sadar police station. All three are out on bail.