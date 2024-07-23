 CBI arrests Chandigarh estate office clerk in ₹20k bribery case - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
CBI arrests Chandigarh estate office clerk in 20k bribery case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 23, 2024 09:42 AM IST

The accused Raj Kamal, dealing assistant at the Chandigarh estate office, was caught red-handed accepting the bribe from the complainant for reduction of dues

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a clerk at the UT estate office for allegedly accepting a bribe of 20,000.

The Chandigarh estate office clerk allegedly demanded a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,50,000. Following negotiation, the bribe amount was lowered to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000. (HT Photo)
The Chandigarh estate office clerk allegedly demanded a bribe of 1,50,000. Following negotiation, the bribe amount was lowered to 20,000. (HT Photo)

The accused Raj Kamal, dealing assistant at the estate office, was caught red-handed accepting the bribe from the complainant for reduction of dues.

The complainant had received a notice from the Chandigarh Housing Board concerning dues of 5,50,000 related to a kiosk in Rehri Market, Sector 46. Upon visiting the estate office, the complainant was informed by the accused that the actual amount due was 12,57,957. The official allegedly demanded a bribe of 1,50,000 to reduce the amount by 4-5 lakh.

Following negotiation, the bribe amount was lowered to 20,000. The CBI laid a trap and arrested the accused red-handed. Searches are being conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / CBI arrests Chandigarh estate office clerk in 20k bribery case
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
