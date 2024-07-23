CBI arrests Chandigarh estate office clerk in 20k bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a clerk at the UT estate office for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20,000. The Chandigarh estate office clerk allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹ 1,50,000. Following negotiation, the bribe amount was lowered to ₹ 20,000. (HT Photo)

The accused Raj Kamal, dealing assistant at the estate office, was caught red-handed accepting the bribe from the complainant for reduction of dues.

The complainant had received a notice from the Chandigarh Housing Board concerning dues of ₹5,50,000 related to a kiosk in Rehri Market, Sector 46. Upon visiting the estate office, the complainant was informed by the accused that the actual amount due was ₹12,57,957. The official allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹1,50,000 to reduce the amount by ₹4-5 lakh.

Following negotiation, the bribe amount was lowered to ₹20,000. The CBI laid a trap and arrested the accused red-handed. Searches are being conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused.