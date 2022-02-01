Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CBI arrests Punjab Roadways director for taking 2 lakh bribe
chandigarh news

CBI arrests Punjab Roadways director for taking 2 lakh bribe

Accused, an IAS officer, was arrested from his office in Chandigarh by a CBI team; searches on his premises lead to recovery of 30 lakh in cash
The CBI had registered a case against the director on the complaint of Jaswinder Singh Chahal, a roadways officiating general manager.
Published on Feb 01, 2022 02:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a Punjab Roadways director posted in Chandigarh while allegedly accepting 2 lakh bribe for recommending a name for promotion.

The accused, Paramjit Singh, an IAS officer, was arrested from his office by a CBI team. Later, searches on his premises in Chandigarh and Mohali led to the recovery of 30 lakh in cash.

The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday.

The CBI had registered a case against the director on the complaint of Jaswinder Singh Chahal, a roadways officiating general manager, who said he was due for promotion to the rank of general manager for which a committee was constituted in January with Paramjit as its member.

CBI officials said the complainant alleged that Paramjit had demanded 5 lakh bribe from him for recommending his name to the principal secretary (transport) for promotion. But the accused agreed to accept 2 lakh from him after negotiations, the complainant claimed.

CBI teams were searching the office and house of the accused in Chandigarh and Mohali till filing of the report, officials said.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Tuesday, February 01, 2022
