CBI arrests Punjab Roadways director for taking 2 lakh bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a Punjab Roadways director posted in Chandigarh while allegedly accepting ₹2 lakh bribe for recommending a name for promotion.

The accused, Paramjit Singh, an IAS officer, was arrested from his office by a CBI team. Later, searches on his premises in Chandigarh and Mohali led to the recovery of ₹30 lakh in cash.

The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday.

The CBI had registered a case against the director on the complaint of Jaswinder Singh Chahal, a roadways officiating general manager, who said he was due for promotion to the rank of general manager for which a committee was constituted in January with Paramjit as its member.

CBI officials said the complainant alleged that Paramjit had demanded ₹5 lakh bribe from him for recommending his name to the principal secretary (transport) for promotion. But the accused agreed to accept ₹2 lakh from him after negotiations, the complainant claimed.

CBI teams were searching the office and house of the accused in Chandigarh and Mohali till filing of the report, officials said.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.