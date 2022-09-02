CBI arrests regional provident fund commissioner in Panipat
The accused allegedly accepted a bribe of ₹ 50,000 from a person in lieu of helping him to withdraw his provident funds
: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a regional provident fund commissioner, Panipat, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹ 50,000 from a person in lieu of helping him to withdraw his provident funds.
As per a written statement by the CBI, the accused identified as Amit Nain was demanding the bribe in lieu of de-freezing the accounts of the complainant’s company which provides manpower to various business houses, institutions and offices.
The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting a bribe of ₹ 50,000 and searches are being conducted at the residential and official premises of accused.
The officials did not disclose much details about the raid but it was learnt the raid was conducted following a complaint by a person who alleged that the commissioner had demanded bribe for the withdrawal of the his EPF and he had paid the first instalment of ₹ 50,000. ENDS
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
