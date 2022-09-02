CBI arrests regional provident fund commissioner in Panipat

: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a regional provident fund commissioner, Panipat, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹ 50,000 from a person in lieu of helping him to withdraw his provident funds.

As per a written statement by the CBI, the accused identified as Amit Nain was demanding the bribe in lieu of de-freezing the accounts of the complainant’s company which provides manpower to various business houses, institutions and offices.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting a bribe of ₹ 50,000 and searches are being conducted at the residential and official premises of accused.

The officials did not disclose much details about the raid but it was learnt the raid was conducted following a complaint by a person who alleged that the commissioner had demanded bribe for the withdrawal of the his EPF and he had paid the first instalment of ₹ 50,000. ENDS