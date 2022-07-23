CBSE Class 12 results: Anshika Chaudhry, Makkar top Ludhiana with 99.4%

Anshika Chaudhry of Ryan International School, Jamalpur, and Anshika Makkar of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, jointly topped the district with 99.4% in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results declared on Friday.

While Anshika , a humanities student, aims to become an IAS officer; Makkar wants to become a chartered accountant like her father and had opted for commerce stream.

Instead of following a time table, Chaudhry said she focused on topics to be covered. “I am already preparing for UPSC and I strongly feel I will achieve my dream. I have also won many awards in debate competitions and love to dance and read non-fiction novels in my leisure time,” she added. Her father is a businessman and mother is a teacher at government school in Dhandari Khurd.

Makkar and her elder sister are both preparing to become CAs. “Consistency helped me a lot, which gave me alot of time to revise during exams. I love to read in my leisure time,” said Makkar.

Four students secured the second spot with 99.2%, including Ekampreet Kaur from Blossoms Convent School, Arman Kaur Gill of DAV Public School, Pakhowal; Ishan Kapoor of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar and Reetanshi Kharbanda of Kundan Vidya Mandir. Reetanshi was from the humanities streams and the others from commerce.

Ekampreet wants to become an IAS officer and is looking to pursue BCom honours from Delhi University. She said consistency helped her secure a good total.

Arman is looking to pursue a career in marketing and work at a top position in a multinational company. She loves to paint and play badminton.

Ishan, who wants to specialise in finance, said he maintained a good balance between academics and sports. “I used to revise whatever I learnt in class everyday, but I also watched movies with friends every week, swam and hit the gym to relax,” he added.

Reetanshi wants to pursue degree in economics from Delhi University. Consistency and regularity were her mantras for success and she painted and cycled in her free time.

Meanwhile, three students bagged the third position in Ludhiana with 99% - Manveer Kaur of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar; Parwinder Kaur of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar; and Gurbir Singh of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar.

While Manveer, a commerce student, wants to become a CA and is going to Canada for a diploma in accountancy, Gurbir Singh, a medical student, aims to become a cardiologist. Parwinder wants to pursue psychology from LSR, Delhi.

Sukriti Jain, a non-medical student from Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Udham Singh Nagar, secured 98.4% and wants to pursue a Phd in physics and become a lecturer. “I managed my time effectively and followed a time table. I also love to read and write poetry,” added Jain.

Ananya Arora and Harshika Gupta of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School bagged 98.6% in financial markets management (FMM).

Notably, Anshika Chaudhry is the humanities topper from Ludhiana; Anshika Makkar topped from commerce, Gurbir Singh bagged the first position in medical and Sukriti Jain in non-medical.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON