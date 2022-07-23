CBSE Class 12 results | With pass percentage of 95.98, Chandigarh zone ranks 7th in country
With a pass percentage of 95.98%, Chandigarh region -- comprising Punjab, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir -- stood seventh in the country in the Class-12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams, the results of which were announced on Friday.
The Panchkula region, comprising Haryana and Himachal Pardesh, stood eight with a pass percentage of 94.08. The pass percentage of both regions was higher than the national average of 92%.
From the Chandigarh zone, around 1.10 lakh students appeared, of which 51,613 were girls. From the Panchkula region, a total of 1.24 lakh students appeared of which over 11,6970 passed. Girls outshone boys in both regions (see box).
The state-wise distribution shows that Jammu and Kashmir was the best performer in Chandigarh zone with a pass percentage of 97.81 %. As many as 8,540 students appeared for the exams here.
It was followed by Ladakh with a pass percentage of 96.76%. As many 555 took the exam in Ladakh.
In Punjab, 81,984 students appeared, of which 96.53% cleared the exam. With a pass percentage of 97.27%, girls performed better than boys.
From Haryana, 1,13,655 students appeared, of which 94.27% passed. Himachal remained at the bottom of the chart with a pass percentage of 92.03.
Panchkula region’s pass percentage saw a drop as compared to the last year when it stood at 99.54%. This year regular exams were conducted while last time, the results were declared on the basis of special assessment scheme as exams could not be conducted due to the pandemic.
Navodaya Vidyalayas score whopping 99.1%
The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) performed well by scoring a pass percentage of 99.1%. It was followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) with 96.95% in Panchkula.
The pass percentage of government schools was 95.24%, that of independent students was 93.92%, while all those who appeared under the CTSA passed. Only 28.33% private candidates could clear the exam.
In Chandigarh, government-aided schools had a 100% pass percentage, JNV and KVS saw 98.7% pass percentage. The pass percentage of government schools was 91.2% while that of private candidates was 31%.
-
Strengthen ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement: Haryana CM Khattar
Extending warm greetings to the countrymen on national flag adoption day, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that July 22 is a very important day for every Indian. Stating that our national flag was adopted on July 22, 1947, Khattar called upon the countrymen to take a pledge to hoist the Tricolour on the roof of their house from August 13-15. “We should strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement,” he said.
-
Haryana government school students still await free textbooks
Many students studying in Classes 1 to 8 at government schools in Haryana have still not received textbooks. The state government has not released books for the last two years and students continued their studies while taking old books from their seniors. A Class 7 student from Hisar, Sujata Jaglan, said she did not receive any textbooks last year as well as this year.
-
Congress protests against Sonia Gandhi’s ED questioning
The Haryana Congress on Friday held demonstrations at district headquarters across the state against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case. Former Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja led the protest march in Hisar, Dabwali MLA Amit Sihag in Fatehabad and other leaders led the demonstrations in other districts.
-
SC order on PLPA: Government, private sector installations face prospects of demolition
With the Supreme Court ordering the removal of illegal structures standing on land covered by the special orders under Section 4 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) in Haryana, a large number of government and private sector installations face the prospects of demolition in 13 districts.
-
Couple killed in road accident in Kurukshetra
A couple was killed and their driver sustained injuries in a road accident that took place on the NH-44 near Shahbad of Kurukshetra district on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Rinku Setia (42) and his wife Shalu Setia (40), residents of Rajpura in Punjab. While their driver Ravi Kumar of Patiala has been hospitalised. They were going to Delhi to pick up their daughters from the airport.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics