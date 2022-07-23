CBSE Class 12 results | With pass percentage of 95.98, Chandigarh zone ranks 7th in country

With a pass percentage of 95.98%, Chandigarh region -- comprising Punjab, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir -- stood seventh in the country in the Class-12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams, the results of which were announced on Friday.

The Panchkula region, comprising Haryana and Himachal Pardesh, stood eight with a pass percentage of 94.08. The pass percentage of both regions was higher than the national average of 92%.

From the Chandigarh zone, around 1.10 lakh students appeared, of which 51,613 were girls. From the Panchkula region, a total of 1.24 lakh students appeared of which over 11,6970 passed. Girls outshone boys in both regions (see box).

The state-wise distribution shows that Jammu and Kashmir was the best performer in Chandigarh zone with a pass percentage of 97.81 %. As many as 8,540 students appeared for the exams here.

It was followed by Ladakh with a pass percentage of 96.76%. As many 555 took the exam in Ladakh.

In Punjab, 81,984 students appeared, of which 96.53% cleared the exam. With a pass percentage of 97.27%, girls performed better than boys.

From Haryana, 1,13,655 students appeared, of which 94.27% passed. Himachal remained at the bottom of the chart with a pass percentage of 92.03.

Panchkula region’s pass percentage saw a drop as compared to the last year when it stood at 99.54%. This year regular exams were conducted while last time, the results were declared on the basis of special assessment scheme as exams could not be conducted due to the pandemic.

Navodaya Vidyalayas score whopping 99.1%

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) performed well by scoring a pass percentage of 99.1%. It was followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) with 96.95% in Panchkula.

The pass percentage of government schools was 95.24%, that of independent students was 93.92%, while all those who appeared under the CTSA passed. Only 28.33% private candidates could clear the exam.

In Chandigarh, government-aided schools had a 100% pass percentage, JNV and KVS saw 98.7% pass percentage. The pass percentage of government schools was 91.2% while that of private candidates was 31%.

