CBSE Class-10 results: Chandigarh’s Nahar Rohilla tops tricity with 99.8%
Scoring 99.8% marks, Nahar Rohilla of KBDAV School, Sector 7, has topped the tricity in the CBSE Class-10 exams, results of which were declared on Friday afternoon.
A resident of Sector 33, Nahar scored 499 out of 500 marks, losing only one mark in social sciences.
Nahar says he wants to opt for the medical stream and pursue his ambition of becoming a doctor. Although he has not finalised which specialty he will undertake.
The 15-year-old said he was very focused and thorough during classes and his class notes were his primary source for studying. He also solved a lot of sample papers before sitting for the exams. In his free time he is fond of listening to Punjabi music.
His father, Siddharth Rohilla, works with the Food Corporation of India, while his mother, Savita Rohilla, is a homemaker.
With schools still compiling results, as they were released late, several students of the tricity were found to have scored 99.6%, with 498 out of 500 marks, after Nahar’s 99.8%.
Four of them are from different schools in Mohali.
Aditi Chauhan is a student of Manav Mangal Smart School, Phase 10; Unnat Kaur Pannu of Doon International School, Sector 69; Baljot Kaur of Mind Tree School, Kharar, and Harpreet Kaur of Guru Nanak Foundation School, Sector 91.
“I never expected 99.6%, but studied very hard and never went for coaching,” says Aditi.
Unnat says she studied for six hours daily and took her virtual classes very seriously. She wants to become an actor and will opt for humanities in Class 12.
Baljot says she relied on NCERT books for her preparations.
Two students with 99.6% marks are from Chandigarh and Panchkula – Vrinda Gupta of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh and Sai Gaurav Sahoo of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula.
Vrinda wants to take non-medical in Class 12 and become an engineer. Sahoo says he has been an all-rounder and excelled in various Olympiads.
Among government schools of Chandigarh, Nisha Pandey of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School (GGMSSS), Sector 18, came first with 98.2%, followed by Tamanna of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 37-B, with 97.6% and Divyanshee Rathi of GGMSSS, Sector 18, with 97.2%.
Chandigarh’s Class 10 pass percentage slides by over 17%
With the offline board exams being reintroduced this year, the pass percentage among Class 10 students from city schools saw a significant drop as per the data released by the CBSE.
The number has come down to 82.42%, a 17% drop from last year, when an impressive 99.46% students had cleared the exam. The figure stood at 86.21% in the year before that.
Of this, government schools recorded a pass percentage of 73.83% — the poorest result. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, meanwhile, had a pass percentage of 100%, independent schools had a percentage of 97.7% and Kednriya Vidyalayas 97.08%.
Government schools had last year recorded a pass percentage of 96.6%, but marked a 22.5% decline. Speaking about the drop, director, school education (DSE), Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “Because of Covid, the exams were not conducted by CBSE which is why there has been a fall. If there is a shortcoming its bound to be at all levels and over the next few weeks we will work to ensure that we do a better job in the next year’s exams.”
Brar added that, on the flipside, he was happy with how the schools and teachers had performed given that in 2020, the pass percentage of government schools stood at 77.32%.
Overall, girls outperformed their counterparts with a pass percentage of 85.06%, compared to 80.28% of boys.
CBSE Class-12 results: Girls outclass boys, top three of four streams in Chandigarh tricity
As many as seven students emerged as tricity toppers in their respective streams in the CBSE Class-12 results that were declared on Friday and six of these spots were swept by girls. Scoring 99.8% marks, Vrinda Gupta and Himanshi Garg, both from the commerce stream, and Divyam Goel, from non-medical, bagged the highest marks in the tricity. With a pass percentage of 94.97%, girls outshone boys, among whom 91.05% cleared the exams.
Three nabbed with 105 gm heroin in Chandigarh, Mohali
Police arrested three persons in separate cases, recovering 105 gm heroin and 2 gm methamphetamine from their possession. In the first case, Chandigarh Police's district crime cell arrested Shubham Jain of Burail village and recovered 51 gm heroin and 2 gm methamphetamine, commonly referred to as ice, from his possession during a check at a naka near D Park, Sector 52.
Man catches snatcher fleeing with daughter’s gold locket in Chandigarh
An alert father chased and caught a man who was fleeing after snatching the gold locket of Raj Kumar, a resident of Sector 38 West's seven-year-old daughter in Sector 38 West on Thursday. A resident of Sector 38 West, Raj Kumar, told the police that he worked as a peon with Life Corporation of India. He informed the police and handed the accused over to them. The police identified the accused as Anuj, 23, also a resident of Sector 38 (West).
CLU on forged documents: GMADA issues notice to Bajwa Developers
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has issued a show-cause to Bajwa Developers Private Limited for using forged documents to get the change of land use for a project in Sector 102. The project is coming up in Dehri and Dharali villages of Sector 102 under the name “Sunny Lovely Industrial Park”. GMADA has asked the firm, whose owner is Jarnail Singh Bajwa, to reply within 15 days.
Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid cases breach 1,500 mark
The number of Covid-positive patients in the tricity crossed the 1,500 mark on Friday as 278 more people tested positive. Chandigarh logged 127 new infections, highest since 129 on February 5. As many as 113 people were found infected in Mohali and 38 in Panchkula, pushing tricity's active cases to 1,561. Now, the number of actively positive patients in Chandigarh is 627, a figure last recorded on February 13.
