Pitcher Perfect: Brews with a twist and a swirl!

Raise your mugs, beer aficionados and cocktail connoisseurs as International Beer Day is here to quench your thirst for celebration!

On this hop-tastic occasion, embark on a frothy adventure through a kaleidoscope of beer varieties and cocktails that’ll have your taste buds dancing the polka.

“A sweet-sour malty ale beer high on ‘king of fruits’ note. This time of the year calls for all things mango, so why not drinks too? So, we have introduced mango ale for one to unwind during monsoon. This special seasonal craft beer is made using a variety of fresh mangoes ranging from Malika, Banganapalli and Alphonso. From sorting to fermentation – everything happened in-house,” says the team at 35 Brew House, JW Marriott, Chandigarh.

“As per tradition, we are launching new brews this year too to mark International Beer Day. This time, we’ve come up with a Belgian strong ale, and an Australian Pacific ale,” says Hops n Grains and The Great Bear co-founder, Priyanka Gupta.

“Our master brewer, Gagan Deep, is excited about the ‘devil in disguise’, the golden-coloured Belgian strong ale which has a complex yet delicate flavour and packs quite a punch. The Aussie ale, for which hops were imported from Australia, is crispy and citrusy, and a perfect quencher for this season. Priyanka adds.

“This year, we are introducing Michelada, a spicy beer cocktail made with beer, tomato juice, lime juice and hot sauce. It is almost like a combination of a Bloody Mary and a beer margarita. The best part of the drink though, is the rim garnish: a mix of Old Bay, chilli powder and celery salt that brings a salty, savoury flair to the refreshing drink. The flavour is a perfect match for a Mexican-themed meal,” says mixologist Satish Acharya, of Flames.

“One can also try another classic beer cocktail of ours, El Chapo. This drink takes gin and grapefruit beer combo with strawberry-infused Italian bitter apéritif for a sweet, fruity and slightly bitter drink,” he adds.

“In terms of beer cocktail varieties, nothing beats the good old shandy! This low-alcohol drink is a classic and perfect for a chilled-out brunch. We mix ginger beer and sparkling lemonade in equal parts and garnish it with lemon twists, mint and ice chunks,” says Vineet Mohindra, a bartender at Lager Than Life.

Brewing Fun’s Shweta Choudhary says, “If one’s looking for a unique drink that’s classy and bold, our Black Velvet drink is the perfect option. It pairs the hoppy bitterness and dark notes of coffee and chocolate from stout beer with the light fruity bubbles of champagne that might sound odd, but is perfect for any occasion!”

