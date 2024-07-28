Celebrations erupt in Bhaker’s village as she wins Paris Olympics medal

Celebrations erupted at the residence of shooter Manu Bhaker’s home in Goria village, Jhajjar, on Sunday after she finished third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the women’s 10 metre air pistol event in the ongoing Paris Olympics. She is the first shooter to win an Olympics medal since the London Olympics 2012. The family members of shooter Manu Bhakar celebrates as she won bronze medal in the Paris Olympics, in her native Goriya village in Jhajjar ditrict on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The villagers started gathering at Manu’s house after hearing the news that she clinched the bronze medal in the Olympics. Manu’s grandmother and other family members exchanged sweets with villagers after she secured bronze and applauded her for the triumph.

Talking to the media, the Olympic medallist’s mother, Sumedha Bhaker, said after the Tokyo Olympics, Manu used to train for 12 to 16 hours everyday and her first home was a shooting range.

“Manu used to come home only to sleep. I used to ensure that she gets better quality of food so that she can continue her training at the same pace. After the Tokyo Olympics, she was disappointed but she continued her training with an aim to win a medal for the country in the Olympics. My daughters and other athletes representing India at the Paris Olympics have put their strong efforts and I want everyone to come back home with a smiling face,” she added.

Manu’s father Ram Kishan Bhaker said her two events are remaining and he hopes that she wins gold in them.

“The government and the federation have supported Manu a lot. She achieved this fate because of the blessings of the people of the entire country. She started shooting games in 2016 when she was studying in Class 10. Prior to that, she was a national champion in Karate but she changed the game after she faced biases in it. She played boxing, tennis and skating before switching over to shooting,” he added.

He said Manu was disappointed after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics but she was sure of winning a medal in the Olympics in her career. “ Manu’s medal will inspire more than 20,000 shooters in India, who are training hard to win a medal for the nation in the Olympics. Her phone is switched off and our family is eagerly waiting to talk to her,” Manu’s father said.

Manu’s grandmother said she will give her gold chain to her granddaughter once she arrives back home after the Olympics. She expressed her happiness by dancing with elderly women and distributing sweets.