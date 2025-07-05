Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Census 2027: Haryana govt nominates Sumita Misra as nodal officer

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 09:36 AM IST

An official spokesperson said that Sumita Misra will ensure effective coordination between various government departments, the Census department and the Government of India.

The Haryana government has nominated additional chief secretary and financial commissioner, revenue, Sumita Misra, as the nodal officer to oversee all Census 2027-related activities. An official spokesperson said that Misra will ensure effective coordination between various government departments, the Census department and the Government of India. The next census of the state’s population will be conducted in 2027. The reference date for the Census has been set as March 1, 2027.

The Haryana government has nominated additional chief secretary and financial commissioner, revenue, Sumita Misra, as the nodal officer to oversee all Census 2027-related activities. (HT File)
The Haryana government has nominated additional chief secretary and financial commissioner, revenue, Sumita Misra, as the nodal officer to oversee all Census 2027-related activities. (HT File)

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Census 2027: Haryana govt nominates Sumita Misra as nodal officer
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On