Census 2027: Haryana govt nominates Sumita Misra as nodal officer

The Haryana government has nominated additional chief secretary and financial commissioner, revenue, Sumita Misra, as the nodal officer to oversee all Census 2027-related activities. An official spokesperson said that Misra will ensure effective coordination between various government departments, the Census department and the Government of India. The next census of the state’s population will be conducted in 2027. The reference date for the Census has been set as March 1, 2027.

