Census commissioner reviews progress of population enumeration across Ladakh

Registrar general and census commissioner of India, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, undertook a comprehensive maiden visit in the union territory of Ladakh to review the progress of population enumeration under census 2027. Amit Sharma briefed Narayan on the overall progress of population enumeration in Ladakh, including the arrangements for comprehensive coverage of civilian areas and special charges. (HT Photo for representation)

He was accompanied by Amit Sharma, chief principal census officer (CPCO) and director census operations (DCO), Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The visit covered review meetings with the UT and district administration, special charges and census field functionaries, besides field visits to remote and snow-bound areas to assess the progress of enumeration on the ground.

During the review at Leh, Narayan held a meeting with Ashish Kundra, chief secretary, UT of Ladakh, and reviewed the overall progress of population enumeration and the preparedness of the field machinery.

Amit Sharma briefed Narayan on the overall progress of population enumeration in Ladakh, including the arrangements for comprehensive coverage of civilian areas and special charges.

Narayan along with DCO also held a detailed review with nodal officers and charge officers of special charges, including the Air Force, CRPF, ITBP, CISF and BRO. The discussions focused on the progress of enumeration, field preparedness and the coordination mechanisms in place to ensure effective coverage of these strategically important establishments.

Narayan, along with Sharma and the entire team of census functionaries subsequently reviewed the Census exercise with the district administration of Kargil at Zanskar tour and interacted directly with enumerators and supervisors.

During these interactions, Narayan specifically sought feedback on the functioning of the census mobile application, which is being used for digital data collection.

Ladakh has a distinctive significance in Census 2027, as the entire UT is being covered for population enumeration during September 2026, with an estimated 637 enumeration blocks.