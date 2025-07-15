Central Administrative Tribunal stays Urdu language compulsion for naib tehsildars’ posts

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Jammu, has stayed Urdu language compulsion and ordered J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) to accept applications for the post of naib tehsildar from candidates who have graduation with knowledge of any of the five official languages enumerated in the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Act, 2020, which includes Hindi, Kashmiri, English, Dogri and Urdu. In light of the above, this court hereby stays the operation of the relevant provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Revenue (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules of 2009, in so far as they mandate graduation with knowledge of Urdu as the minimum qualification for the post of naib tehsildar, said the tribunal in its order (File)

The two members of the CAT, Jammu, Ram Mohan Johri and Rajinder Singh Dogra issued the order after careful perusal of a petition filed by aggrieved candidates.

The applicants, in the present petition, had sought a declaration that the Jammu and Kashmir Revenue (subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules of 2009, to the extent it stipulates that a candidate must possess graduation with knowledge of Urdu as the minimum qualification for the post of naib tehsildar, was ultra vires the Constitution of India.

The petitioners contended that this requirement discriminated against those who possess knowledge of other official languages recognised under the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Act, 2020, such as Hindi, Kashmiri, English, and Dogri, thereby violating the principles of equality and non-discrimination enshrined in the Constitution.

The applicants further expressed their grievance with regard to the impugned advertisement notification number. 5 of 2025, dated June 9, 2025, wherein the minimum qualification for the post of naib tehsildar was once again restricted to graduation with knowledge of Urdu.

The petitioners submitted that the restriction unfairly excluded individuals who possess proficiency in any of the other official languages and thereby impedes their eligibility to apply for the said post in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The applicants also sought appropriate directions from this court restraining the respondents from cancelling the candidature of individuals, including the petitioners, for the post of naib tehsildar solely on the ground that they do not possess knowledge of Urdu.

“In light of the above, this court hereby stays the operation of the relevant provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Revenue (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules of 2009, in so far as they mandate graduation with knowledge of Urdu as the minimum qualification for the post of naib tehsildar,” said the tribunal in its order.

Further, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB) was directed to accept applications from the candidates who possess graduation with knowledge of any of the five official languages enumerated in the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Act, 2020, which includes Hindi, Kashmiri, English, Dogri and Urdu.

Accordingly, CAT Jammu issued notices to the respondents, who were directed to file their reply within four weeks from the date of this order.

The matter is listed on August 13.