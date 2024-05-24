Central funds for Himachal flood victims distributed selectively: PM Modi in Mandi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of selectively distributing central aid meant for victims of last year’s floods and promised to find out where the money went once he returns to power. BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the party rally in Mandi on Friday. (HT Photo)

The state’s Congress government, which said it allocated ₹4,500 crore as part of a special aid for the flood victims from its own coffers, has repeatedly accused the Centre of not announcing a special relief package and declaring the calamity as a “national disaster”. The BJP earlier said the Centre released ₹1,762 crore for the victims, besides funds for the construction of 2,300 roads and 11,000 houses, and accused the Congress of indulging in “bandarbaant (giving money to select people)”.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Addressing a BJP rally in support of BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut in flood-hit Mandi, the Prime Minister called Himachal Pradesh the “sankalp bhumi (land of resolve)” for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, referring to the BJP national executive passing a resolution to build the temple during its Palampur meeting in June 1989.

Modi said Kangana represented the aspirations of youngsters and “our daughters”.He urged the electorate to give a befitting reply to the Congress for making derogatory statements against the actor that he described as an insult to Mandi and Himachal Pradesh.

“Do me a favour, go to all the temples in all villages and seek blessings of all deities for a developed country,” Modi said. “Kangana will become your voice and work for the development of Mandi.:

Earlier, Kangana told the gathering, “When Bollywood considered me an outsider and mocked my English, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its biggest leader, PM Modi, chose me to serve the people of Mandi and work for their welfare. They chose a ‘pahadi beti (daughter of the hills)’ for this work. This fills us with pride. I bow in respect before our PM Narendra Modi on behalf of all women and citizens of Himachal.”

Highlighting Modi’s priorities for Himachal, Kangana said, “Right now, PM Modi has three main agendas for the people of Himachal, it includes roads, education and health, upon which our former CM Jairam Thakur, (Union minister Nitin) Gadkari ji and various leaders have worked and achieved milestones. If elected, I’ll also focus on these three agendas and developmental works for the constituency.”

Concluding her speech, Kangana expressed her ambition to win the Parliamentarian Award of the Year: “I have won four National Awards based on my capabilities during both BJP and Congress tenures. I assure you, if I win these elections, I will bring the Parliamentarian Award of the Year to the people of Mandi in the very first year.”

Earlier, Modi accused the Congress of not fulfilling its promise of providing 1 lakh jobs to youngsters of Himachal Pradesh and said the party’s “talabaaz sarkar” had put a lock on the state staff selection commission.

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp rally in Sirmaur district’s Nahan to garner support for Shimla BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap, the Prime Minister said that communalism, casteism and dynastic politics are common in the Congress and its allies.

Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls on June 1. Besides candidates vying for Lok Sabha membership from four seats, voters will elect members for six assembly seats that fell vacant following the resignation and switchover of dissident Congress lawmakers.

The BJP had won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2019 elections.