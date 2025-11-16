Central teams visit Nowgam police station blast site, collect samples

Teams of Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSL) and bomb disposal squad of National Security Guards (NSG) on Sunday visited the Nowgam police station blast site in Jammu and Kashmir, where accidental blast while sampling explosives killing nine people and injuring dozens on Friday. Security forces seal the area around Nowgam police station with investigation in the blast incident underway in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI)

Officials said that the police station and its adjoining areas have been sealed by the authorities to investigate and collect evidence into the reasons of the blast.

They said that teams from CFSL Delhi and Chandigarh along with BDS NSG inspected the site to find out the clues from the rouble left behind by the accidental blast. “The teams inspected the site, collected samples and also interacted with the local officials,” official sources said.

Around 360 kg explosives, which was brought from Faridabad after a haul of 3,000 kg explosives, including ammonium nitrate, was recovered from a JeM led “white collar terror module” blasted accidentally during the sampling process in a shed in the premises of the Nowgam police station on Friday. Dozens of cars, police vehicles and surrounding residential houses were also damaged in the blast, which was heard in a major part of Srinagar.

The deceased comprised a special investigation team (SIA) personnel of the J&K Police, three members of the FSL team, two crime scene photographers, two revenue officials who were part of the magistrate’s team, and a tailor associated with the team.

The Union territory administration has announced a probe into the incident. “As per the law in this type of incident, a magisterial probe is necessary and the probe has been announced,” said lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu.

Ruling out any terror angle, the LG said, “The sampling process of explosives was going on for the past two days. J&K police busted the pan India terror network and prevented many terror activities across the country. Nowgam police station incident was just an unfortunate accident and there is no terror conspiracy or outside involvement in this,” he said.

He hailed the efforts of J&K police in busting a pan India terror module.