Central varsity to start PG diploma courses in AI healthcare, intellectual property rights

Three diverse higher education institutes in Bathinda are coming up with two collaborative programmes to offer postgraduate (PG) diplomas in two different disciplines — artificial intelligence in healthcare and intellectual property rights (IPR). Central University of Punjab (CUP) Ties up with AIIMS, Bathinda and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University; sessions likely from July. (HT)

Central University of Punjab (CUP) vice-chancellor Prof Raghvendra P Tiwari said a diploma in artificial intelligence in healthcare will be introduced in association with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, while Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MSRPTU), having a domain of engineering and technology, is tying up to roll out a course in intellectual property rights (IPR).

Tiwari said admissions for 30 seats each for the two-year diplomas will commence from the new academic session of 2024-25, which is likely to start in July.

The V-C said the diploma certificates will be issued jointly by the CUP-AIIMS and CUP-MRSPTU.

“CUP has collaborated with institutes in the domains of medical and engineering as a pilot project. Based on the success of the initiative, the two courses may be upgraded as degree programmes and more such innovative inter-disciplinary academic programmes and research projects will be rolled out,” he added.

Diploma in healthcare

AIIMS head of the urology department and nodal officer of the project Dr Kawaljit Singh Kaura said the diploma will provide a platform to the students and medical professionals for skill development. “With the advent of cutting-edge technology in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases, the role of AI has also enhanced. As hospitals are now building databases, trained professionals with training in AI can make diagnosis and treatment processes speedy and cost-efficient. Moreover, a database has the potential of a higher degree of accuracy in diagnosis and treatment of ailments,” said Kaura.

He said that the technicians and medical professionals can avail of the diploma programme to meet the requirements in the emerging market in the AI-driven healthcare sector. “AIIMS has undertaken a feedback survey before rolling out an innovative collaborative project. Besides a diploma, there may be short-term certificate courses as we are chalking out the modalities. Final admission eligibility criteria will be announced soon. Classes for the forthcoming diploma will be held on both campuses of CUP and AIIMS by the trained faculty,” Kaura added.

IPR diploma

An associate professor in the department of pharmaceutical and technology at MRSPTU Amit Bhatia said the university mooted a plan for a diploma course in intellectual property rights last year. “It has been observed there has been a surge in innovations in different sectors, but they tend to lose rights for their products, content and ideas in the absence of knowledge of IPR. The tailor-made course will focus on the protection and enforcement of IPR. The course will be open to students from different academic backgrounds, and it will give an edge to the legal professionals with skill development in the sphere of IPR,” said Bhatia, also head of the department in the state university. Bhatia said in the diploma, students would be taught about the significance of IPR and how individuals and organizations can claim royalty.

“The unique diploma programme will guide the entrepreneurs to protect their innovations legally. Students can venture into consultancy on IPR, and it will be a valuable addition to the graduates from any discipline and working in the organisation in legally safeguarding the ideas, trademark misuse etc,” he added.