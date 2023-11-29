Centre appoints Atal Dulloo as new J&K chief secretary

The central government on Wednesday appointed senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Atal Dulloo as the new chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from December 1.

The Centre on Wednesday appointed Atal Dulloo as the new chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from December 1. (HT file photo)

Dulloo, a 1988-batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IAS officer, will take charge following the superannuation of incumbent chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta. Mehta, also a 1988-batch AGMUT cadre officer, is retiring on Thursday.

At present, Dulloo is posted as secretary, department of border management, under the Union home ministry.

Dulloo has served in various capacities in Jammu and Kashmir, including additional chief secretary and financial commissioner, before he was shifted out from the erstwhile state. He is the senior-most officer serving in Jammu and Kashmir after Mehta.

An able administrator, Dulloo had handled the situation in Jammu and Kashmir during the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021. He had ramped up the health infrastructure besides ensuring more than ample oxygen cylinders to patients in the Union Territory.

Earlier this year, Dulloo was sent on central deputation as secretary, department of border management, to his parent cadre on the request of the home ministry.