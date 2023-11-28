close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two Jammu and Kashmir officials face the music

Two Jammu and Kashmir officials face the music

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 29, 2023 05:26 AM IST

In two separate orders by the general administration department, the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered the suspension of Abdul Hafiz Shah, JKAS, regional director, survey and land records (ex-offico settlement officer) and attachment of Hilal Ahmad Mir, JKAS, project officer, wage employment (ACD), Kupwara, on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has suspended a JKAS officer of the rank of regional director and attached another JKAS officer pending inquiries into their conduct, the officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has suspended a JKAS officer of the rank of regional director and attached another JKAS officer pending inquiries into their conduct, the officials said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
The Jammu and Kashmir government has suspended a JKAS officer of the rank of regional director and attached another JKAS officer pending inquiries into their conduct, the officials said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

In two separate orders by the general administration department, the government ordered the suspension of Abdul Hafiz Shah, JKAS, regional director, survey and land records (ex-offico settlement officer) and attachment of Hilal Ahmad Mir, JKAS, project officer, wage employment (ACD), Kupwara, on Monday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The government made no mention of the reasons for the two decisions except mentioning the conduct of the two officers.

“Pending inquiry into his conduct, Abdul Hafiz Shah, JKAS, regional director, survey and land records (ex-offico settlement officer), Anantnag, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956,” said the order by Sanjeev Verma, commissioner secretary to the government.

During the period of suspension, he shall remain attached to the office of divisional commissioner, Kashmir.

Similarly, Verma issued an order informing the attachment of Hilal Ahmad Mir, JKAS, project officer, wage employment (ACD), Kupwara.

“Pending inquiry into his conduct, Hilal Ahmad Mir, JKAS, project officer, wage employment (ACD), Kupwara, is hereby attached in the general administration department, with immediate effect,” it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out