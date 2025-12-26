Centre approves sports tech extension centre for Jalandhar

Punjab’s sports industry is set to receive a major technology boost with the Union ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) approving the establishment of a Technology Extension Centre (TEC). Punjab’s industries and commerce minister Sanjeev Arora had met the Union minister for MSMEs on July 21, seeking urgent support for strengthening the state’s MSME ecosystem.

The TEC, to be established at the Government Institute of Leather and Footwear Technology (GILFT), Jalandhar, has been approved under the hub-and-spoke model. The MSME ministry sent an official communication on December 18 regarding the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and execution of the lease deed for the proposed centre, according to an official release. The MoU is scheduled to be signed on January 5 in Jalandhar.

Punjab’s industries and commerce minister Sanjeev Arora had met the Union minister for MSMEs on July 21, seeking urgent support for strengthening the state’s MSME ecosystem, and had specifically urged him to approve a Technology Extension Centre of the Process cum Product Development Centre (PPDC), Meerut. As per the communication, a total built-up area of 11,166 square feet, spread across the ground, first and second floors of the GILFT building, has already been earmarked for setting up the centre. The centre will provide critical support services, including advanced product and process development, technology transfer, testing facilitation, skill development and handholding support to MSMEs, particularly units engaged in sports goods and allied manufacturing.

Welcoming the decision, Arora thanked the central minister for the timely intervention, stating that the centre would prove to be a game-changer for the sports goods sector in Punjab by enhancing competitiveness, improving quality standards and boosting exports.