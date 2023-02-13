Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Centre discriminating against Punjab to benefit Adani: Manish Tewari

Centre discriminating against Punjab to benefit Adani: Manish Tewari

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 07:23 PM IST

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday accused the Centre of discriminating against the people of Punjab to benefit the Adani Group by directing the state government to ensure that coal is procured through a long route that includes ports operated by the conglomerate.

Speaking on the matter of urgent public importance in Lok Sabha, the Anandpur Sahib MP said for generating power, Punjab procures coal from the Mahanadi Coalfields. (HT file photo)
Speaking on the matter of urgent public importance in Lok Sabha, the Anandpur Sahib MP said for generating power, Punjab procures coal from the Mahanadi Coalfields. (HT file photo)
ByPress Trust of India

New Delhi

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday accused the Centre of discriminating against the people of Punjab to benefit the Adani Group by directing the state government to ensure that coal is procured through a long route that includes ports operated by the conglomerate.

Speaking on the matter of urgent public importance in Lok Sabha, the Anandpur Sahib MP said for generating power, Punjab procures coal from the Mahanadi Coalfields.

“If that coal is brought directly to Punjab via rail road the distance that it has to travel is 1,830 km. The power ministry wrote a letter to the Punjab government on November 30, 2022, and said that it cannot get the coal directly via rail road and will have to take the coal to Paradeep port, then take the water route passing by Sri Lanka and reach the Adani ports in Dahej and Mundra, and then from there take the coal 1,500 km via rail road to Punjab,” he claimed.

“The cost of coal transportation has gone up from 4,350 per tonne to 6,750 per tonne. The cost of 1KW power has increased from 3.6 to 5,” he claimed.

Tewari urged the government to take back the directive and allow coal to be procured from the Mahanadi Coalfields directly by the rail route.

Tewari’s remarks come in the wake of continued attack on the government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue and the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out