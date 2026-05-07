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Centre extends provisions of five state legislations to Chandigarh

Centre extends provisions of five state legislations to Chandigarh

Published on: May 07, 2026 10:16 am IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, The Centre has extended the provisions of five state legislations, three of Punjab and two of Haryana, to the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Centre extends provisions of five state legislations to Chandigarh

The move is part of a set of governance and regulatory reforms which are aimed at modernising legal frameworks, enhancing transparency and improving ease of living and ease of doing business.

The extensions have been made through notifications under Section 87 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, in accordance with the established practice of extending suitable state laws to Chandigarh, which does not have its own legislature, officials said.

These measures, taken together, represent a comprehensive effort to address gaps in existing legal frameworks, bring greater clarity and uniformity in regulation, strengthen citizen protection, and support efficient governance in Chandigarh UT.

The notifications were issued by the Centre on May 6. The reforms comprise extension of three laws of the state of Punjab.

In addition, the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022 has been extended to replace the existing legal framework and introduce a contemporary, risk-based fire safety regime in Chandigarh. The Act provides for streamlined approvals, longer validity of fire safety certificates, professional compliance mechanisms and a rationalised penalty framework, thereby improving safety of life and property while reducing compliance burden.

Further, the Assam Tenancy Act, 2021, aligned with the Model Tenancy Act, 2021, has been extended to replace the existing East Punjab Urban Rent Restriction Act, 1949, and introduce a modern and balanced tenancy framework.

The Act provides for formal tenancy agreements, clear delineation of rights and obligations, structured eviction procedures and a time-bound dispute resolution mechanism, thereby promoting transparency and improving availability of rental housing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Centre extends provisions of five state legislations to Chandigarh
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