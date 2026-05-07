Chandigarh, The Centre has extended the provisions of five state legislations, three of Punjab and two of Haryana, to the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Centre extends provisions of five state legislations to Chandigarh

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The move is part of a set of governance and regulatory reforms which are aimed at modernising legal frameworks, enhancing transparency and improving ease of living and ease of doing business.

The extensions have been made through notifications under Section 87 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, in accordance with the established practice of extending suitable state laws to Chandigarh, which does not have its own legislature, officials said.

These measures, taken together, represent a comprehensive effort to address gaps in existing legal frameworks, bring greater clarity and uniformity in regulation, strengthen citizen protection, and support efficient governance in Chandigarh UT.

The notifications were issued by the Centre on May 6. The reforms comprise extension of three laws of the state of Punjab.

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{{^usCountry}} The Indian Stamp Acts, 2001 and 2003 introduce a strengthened framework for valuation of properties and collection of stamp duty, including a clear mechanism for detection and correction of undervaluation, thereby improving transparency and reducing scope for evasion in property transactions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian Stamp Acts, 2001 and 2003 introduce a strengthened framework for valuation of properties and collection of stamp duty, including a clear mechanism for detection and correction of undervaluation, thereby improving transparency and reducing scope for evasion in property transactions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Punjab Abadi Deh Act, 2021 provides a modern legal framework for survey and recording of ownership rights in habitation areas which have historically remained outside formal land records. The Act is expected to bring clarity in ownership, reduce disputes and support better land administration and planned urban development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Punjab Abadi Deh Act, 2021 provides a modern legal framework for survey and recording of ownership rights in habitation areas which have historically remained outside formal land records. The Act is expected to bring clarity in ownership, reduce disputes and support better land administration and planned urban development. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012 and Amendment Act, 2014 establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for travel agents, including licensing, enforcement and penal provisions, aimed at addressing human smuggling and protecting citizens, particularly students and job seekers, from fraudulent practices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012 and Amendment Act, 2014 establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for travel agents, including licensing, enforcement and penal provisions, aimed at addressing human smuggling and protecting citizens, particularly students and job seekers, from fraudulent practices. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition, the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022 has been extended to replace the existing legal framework and introduce a contemporary, risk-based fire safety regime in Chandigarh. The Act provides for streamlined approvals, longer validity of fire safety certificates, professional compliance mechanisms and a rationalised penalty framework, thereby improving safety of life and property while reducing compliance burden.

Further, the Assam Tenancy Act, 2021, aligned with the Model Tenancy Act, 2021, has been extended to replace the existing East Punjab Urban Rent Restriction Act, 1949, and introduce a modern and balanced tenancy framework.

The Act provides for formal tenancy agreements, clear delineation of rights and obligations, structured eviction procedures and a time-bound dispute resolution mechanism, thereby promoting transparency and improving availability of rental housing.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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