Centre extends wheat procurement till May 31
Chandigarh/ New Delhi: The government’s wheat procurement in Haryana and Punjab has been extended till May 31, a senior food ministry official said on Sunday.
“We have extended procurement operations in Haryana till May 31. Punjab wanted to close early due to negligible arrival of the grain, but we have requested the state government to continue buying till May-end,” the official said.
“The Centre has asked wheat-producing states and UTs with procurement closing dates expiring early to continue procurement till May 31, 2022,” the food ministry said in a statement.
Punjab’s minister for food and civil supplies Lal Chand Kataruchak ordered the continuation of wheat procurement operations in 232 mandis in the state until May 31.
The minister said that though the notified date of closure of procurement was May 31, but seeing the negligible pace of wheat arrivals in the recent days, a request was made to the Union ministry of food and public distribution on May 12 to allow premature closure of mandis from May 17. The state government has withdrawn this request.
The minister said the restrictions on wheat export were likely to result in a dip in prices of wheat in the domestic market. As a result, some farmers who had stored the wheat produce, in anticipation of fetching higher prices later, might have a rethink now and opt to sell the wheat. Therefore, it was important that the facility of government purchase at MSP continues to be available to them in order to avoid distress sale, he said.
Kataruchak said that the state government had operationalised 2,292 mandis during the present rabi season. But following a drastic dip in the arrivals of wheat in certain parts of the state, 2,060 of them have been closed. And at present 232 Mandis are operational in all the districts.
In other producing states, the earlier set closing dates of procurement would continue, the official added.
For instance, procurement will continue till May 31 in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. It will continue till June 10 in Rajasthan, till June 15 in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and till June 30 in Uttarakhand. Wheat procurement will continue till July 15 in Bihar, the statement added.
Nodal agency Food Corporation of India (FCI) has also been asked to continue with wheat procurement under the central pool, it said. The extended period is expected to benefit farmers. The decision comes in the wake of requests by state governments/UTs to continue the procurement process, it added.
Meanwhile, the procurement of wheat under the central pool is progressing smoothly in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Gujarat, Bihar and Rajasthan.
The ministry further said the government’s procurement has been less so far this year mainly due to the higher market prices than MSP, wherein farmers have been selling wheat to private traders.
2 Sikh businessmen killed by IS militants in northwest Pak
Peshawar: Two Sikh businessmen were shot dead by the Islamic State terrorists in northwest Pakistan on Sunday, the latest targeted attack against the minority community members in the restive province bordering Afghanistan. Kanwaljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38, died on the spot after being attacked by two bike-borne assailants in the morning in Bata Tal bazaar of Sarband, Peshawar, the capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the police.
Man booked for raping, impregnating 15-year-old neighbour in Ludhiana
A 25-year-old man was booked for raping and impregnating his teenaged neighbour on Saturday. The victim said that the accused, a factory worker, had barged into her house when she was alone around three months ago and had sexually assaulted her. He had threatened her with dire consequences if she told anybody about the incident. Later, the accused started sexually assaulting her whenever he found her alone at home.
Speeding bus rams into moped in Ludhiana, elderly couple killed
An elderly couple was killed after a speeding bus rammed into their moped near Chehlan village on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road on Sunday morning. The driver was arrested, and the bus impounded. The victims, Raghbir Singh, 75, of Chankohia village, Samrala, and his wife Ranjit Kaur, 70, were on their way to Baghaur village to visit an ailing relative when the bus rammed into their two-wheeler. Onlookers caught the speeding driver, and alerted the police.
Fresh directives issued to contain pollution in B’luru
In order to review the pollution control measures in the state, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has issued fresh instructions to all the concerned agencies in Bengaluru . The development comes as the KSPCB's earlier drawn 41-point programme increased vehicular usage, and, waste burning and construction activities led to a sharp decline in air quality.
Pune cyber police record 379 UPI-based cheating complaints done by sending fake payment screenshot
The PIN of every UPI account owner is sacrosanct, just like an OTP in direct bank transfer. In March, a prominent city jeweller was cheated by fraudsters who sent a fake screenshot to him which showed that they had made the requisite payment for the said amount for buying a gold ring. From January to April, Pune city cyber crime police station has recorded 379 complaints of UPI-based platforms.
