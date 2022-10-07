Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Centre looking into Gambia issue: Haryana CM Khattar

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 04:40 AM IST

Haryana CM ML Khattar on Thursday said that the medicine-related death of children in The Gambia was an international issue and is being dealt with by the Central government.

The Central government is looking into the issue of medicine-related death of children in The Gambia, Haryana CM ML Khattar said on being asked about WHO issuing a medical product alert pertaining to the usage of four cough syrups administered to the children. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister ML Khattar on Thursday said that the medicine-related death of children in The Gambia was an international issue and is being dealt with by the Central government. “We would not like to comment on it as the Central government is looking into the matter,’’ he said on being asked about the World Health Organisation (WHO) issuing a medical product alert pertaining to the usage of four cough syrups administered to the children. The cough syrups were manufactured by a Haryana-based pharmaceutical company, Maiden Pharmaceutical.

Friday, October 07, 2022
