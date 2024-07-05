 Centre of excellence for fruits to be set up in Panchkula - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Centre of excellence for fruits to be set up in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 05, 2024 08:30 AM IST

Kanwar Pal said that India ranks second globally in the production of fruits and vegetables, but 20 to 30% of this production is wasted. This centre of excellence will help in the proper maintenance of fruits and vegetables for the state’s farmers.

Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Kanwar Pal has announced that a centre of excellence for the management of fruits and vegetables will be established in Panchkula with the cooperation of England (UK) at a cost of 115 crore.

Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Kanwar Pal has announced that a centre of excellence for the management of fruits and vegetables will be established in Panchkula with the cooperation of England (UK) at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>115 crore (HT File)
Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Kanwar Pal has announced that a centre of excellence for the management of fruits and vegetables will be established in Panchkula with the cooperation of England (UK) at a cost of 115 crore (HT File)

He said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been inked in this regard and the centre is expected to be completed by 2026.

Kanwar Pal said that India ranks second globally in the production of fruits and vegetables, but 20 to 30% of this production is wasted. This centre of excellence will help in the proper maintenance of fruits and vegetables for the state’s farmers.

He mentioned that the facility will be developed by adopting modern technologies with the cooperation of international and other national-level institutions.

The MoU was signed between Haryana and England in the presence of additional chief secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Ankur Gupta, and British deputy high commissioner (Chandigarh), Caroline Rowett for the construction of this centre of excellence, according to a press release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Centre of excellence for fruits to be set up in Panchkula
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On