Centre of excellence for fruits to be set up in Panchkula

Haryana agriculture and farmers' welfare minister Kanwar Pal has announced that a centre of excellence for the management of fruits and vegetables will be established in Panchkula with the cooperation of England (UK) at a cost of ₹115 crore.

He said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been inked in this regard and the centre is expected to be completed by 2026.

Kanwar Pal said that India ranks second globally in the production of fruits and vegetables, but 20 to 30% of this production is wasted. This centre of excellence will help in the proper maintenance of fruits and vegetables for the state’s farmers.

He mentioned that the facility will be developed by adopting modern technologies with the cooperation of international and other national-level institutions.

The MoU was signed between Haryana and England in the presence of additional chief secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Ankur Gupta, and British deputy high commissioner (Chandigarh), Caroline Rowett for the construction of this centre of excellence, according to a press release.