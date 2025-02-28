Menu Explore
Centre raises Punjab’s agriculture infrastructure fund to 7,050 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 28, 2025 10:26 PM IST

The Punjab government on Friday said the Union ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare has revised the state’s financing facility from 4,713 crore to 7,050 crore, recognising its progress in strengthening agricultural infrastructure.

Punjab has emerged as a frontrunner in the effective implementation of the AIF (agricultural infrastructure fund) scheme, with numerous projects already transforming the agricultural landscape, said horticulture minister Mohinder Bhagat. (HT File)
Horticulture minister Mohinder Bhagat, while expressing gratitude for the Centre’s recognition, said the increased allocation is a testament to the state’s commitment to empowering farmers. The enhanced funds would further accelerate the state’s efforts to modernise agricultural infrastructure, including the development of cold storage facilities, warehousing, processing units, and value-addition initiatives, he added in a statement.

He said that Punjab has emerged as a frontrunner in the effective implementation of the AIF (agricultural infrastructure fund) scheme, with numerous projects already transforming the agricultural landscape.

