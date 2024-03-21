Centre seeks response from Punjab govt over IVF treatment of Moose Wala’s mother

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has sought a report from the Punjab government regarding the In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment of Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother, Charan Kaur. Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents had welcomed a baby boy on March 17, nearly two years after Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district. (Balkaur Singh's Facebook page)

The ministry quoted a Hindustan Times report which cited that Moose Wala’s mother Charan Kaur had undergone IVF treatment at the age of 58 and was successful in conceiving a baby. On March 17, the elderly couple welcomed a baby boy, almost 22 months after Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down in Punjab.

“Under Section 21(g) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART services is between 21-50 years. Therefore, you are requested to look into the matter and submit a report to this department of the action taken in this case as per the ART (Regulation) Act, 2021,” the health ministry letter read.

There is no clarity yet on whether Charan Kaur underwent the IVF procedure in India or abroad.

Father accuses Punjab govt of harassment

Meanwhile, Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh accused the Punjab government of harassment.

While announcing the birth of the baby, Balkaur Singh wrote on Facebook on Tuesday: “With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh’s younger brother in our lap. However, the government is now troubling me, asking me to prove his legal status. I want to request the CM (Bhagwant Mann) that please let me get the treatment done with then I will come wherever the government calls me. I am an ex-Army man; I will never run away from the law. I have all the legal documents and I will prove it. However, if the state does not believe me, they can file an FIR.”

Details sought by Centre, we aren’t harassing family: Punjab govt

On Wednesday, Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh, while interacting with mediapersons, clarified that the letter has come from the Centre and that the Punjab government was in no way harassing the family.

The AAP Punjab unit also posted on X, “The BJP-ruled Central Govt has sought a report from Govt of Punjab regarding IVF treatment of Smt. Charan Kaur (Late Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother). CM Bhagwant Mann always respects the sentiments & dignity of Punjabis, it’s the Central Govt that has asked for the documents. Urge the people to have a look at the facts and not to believe in any rumours (sic).”

Family wasn’t approached directly: Civil surgeon

Bathinda civil surgeon Dr Tejwant Singh Dhillon also maintained that at no point did the health department approach Moose Wala’s family directly. She said that a team of doctors visited an infertility centre located on the Power House Road on Tuesday.

“The team got all details of the patient’s pregnancy from the clinical register at the hospital. At no point in time, the health team wrote or approached the patient or her family to know the details of the pregnancy and delivery. The detailed report was sent to the state headquarters today,” said Dhillon while declining to share any details of the records of the case.

Doc who oversaw delivery says IVF not at her hospital

Dr Rajni Jindal, who oversaw Charan Kaur’s case, said the IVF procedure was not conducted at her hospital.

Jindal said that she has shared the complete medical record with a team from the health department.

“I cannot comment on where the patient got the IVF treatment. She came to our hospital in the fourth month of pregnancy with a complaint of bleeding. Later, she remained under observation of our team and delivered a healthy baby last week,” added the doctor.

Oppn Congress comes out in family’s support

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, in a statement on Wednesday, said, “The plight of Sidhu Moose Wala’s humble family, Balkaur Singh Sidhu and Charan Kaur, is deeply disconcerting amidst the unwarranted distress and pressure imposed upon them by the Punjab government and its administrative apparatus. It is regrettable to witness the government’s attempts to mar this joyous occasion.”

“Is it conscionable to subject them to such scrutiny during this period? Why can’t the government wait?”, he questioned.

(With agency inputs)