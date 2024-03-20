 Sidhu Moosewala's father alleges harassment by Punjab government over newborn | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Sidhu Moosewala's father alleges harassment by Punjab government over newborn

ByHT News Desk
Mar 20, 2024 07:16 AM IST

Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, almost 22 months after the Punjabi singer was killed in Mansa district in broad daylight.

Balkaur Singh, the father of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government of harassment after the birth of their second son. Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, almost 22 months after Sidhu Moosewala was killed in Punjabs' Mansa district.

Parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Balkaur Singh, and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, almost two years after the singer was killed in Punjab. (Facebook)
Parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Balkaur Singh, and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, almost two years after the singer was killed in Punjab. (Facebook)

In a video message posted on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram on Tuesday, Balkaur Singh alleged that the Punjab government was questioning the family over the “legality" of the child.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Due to the blessings of Waheguru, we got our Shubhdeep (Sidhu Moosewala) back,” Balkaur Singh said in the video message. “However, the government has been harassing me since morning, asking me to furnish documents of the baby. They are questioning me to prove that this child is legal.”

“I want to request the government, particularly chief minister Bhagwant Mann, to till the treatment of my wife gets over. I belong here and will come to any place you call me (for questioning)…I will provide all the legal documents,” Balkaur Singh added.

Opposition leaders in the state criticised the Punjab government over the allegations by Sidhu Moosewala's father. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring urged the state government to stop harassing the family.

“BhagwantMann ji you are probably the only Punjabi who has not yet congratulated Balkaur Sidhu ji on the birth of his newborn son and now your administration is bothering him with its legal hurdles,” Warring said. “Request you to stop harassing the Sidhu family & let them be happy for once!”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also said it was “very shocking” to hear Sidhu Moosewala’s father’s statement.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala's parents' reaction to their newborn is simply priceless


“It’s very shocking to hear Sidhu Moosewala’s father’s statement in which he alleged that the BhagwantMann's administration is forcing him to show documents of the newborn baby to prove the child’s legality,” BJP spokesperson RP Singh wrote on X.

He added: “CM Maan Sahib, How low you can stoop”

According to media reports, Moosewala’s mother underwent in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive the baby.

Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Sidhu Moosewala, who was the then-only son of the couple, was shot dead by six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab’s Mansa on May 29, 2022.

The SIT probing Moosewala’s murder has filed four chargesheets, including three supplementary chargesheets, against 34 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, claiming the murder was part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

Of the total 34 accused, the police had arrested 29. Two of them, Mandeep Singh and Manmohan Singh, were killed during a clash in Goindwal jail in February.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on Election 2024, India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Sidhu Moosewala's father alleges harassment by Punjab government over newborn
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On