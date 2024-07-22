Centre should fulfil promises made to farmers: Harsimrat

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has failed to fulfil promises made to the farmers. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal (PTI File)

“All issues of farmers, including making minimum support price (MSP) a legal entity, should be addressed,” she said while participating in the All-Party meeting called on the eve of the budget session.

The Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD) leader also spoke about the growing discrimination and attacks on the minority community in the country. “It is worrisome that the Uttar Pradesh Police is forcing members of minority communities to put up their nameplates at shops and eateries,” she added.

Similarly, she further said that an amritdhari Sikh woman in Rajasthan was barred from entering the examination centre for the judicial examination, which is a clear violation of fundamental rights.

She also flagged the issue of drug menace and trafficking in Punjab.

“During the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party, the situation in the state has become very bad due to the political-police nexus,” she added, asking for a policy to check the smuggling of drugs in Punjab.