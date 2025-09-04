Centre standing with Punjab in this hour of crisis: Governor

On the second day of his four-day visit to flood-affected areas of the state, Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday stated the central government stood with Punjab in this hour of crisis and assured all possible assistance. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria during his visit to Madhopur Headworks in Pathankot on Wednesday. (HT)

Visiting flood-hit areas of Gurdaspur district, including Dera Baba Nanak, Kalanaur and Behrampur, he took stock of the rescue and relief operations being carried out by the district administration. He also visited the Kartarpur Corridor.

The governor said he had spoken to Union home minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the flood situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the central government had assured to provide all possible support to the Punjab government in this flood crisis, he added.

Meeting officials on the occasion, he said the real challenge will start after the flood waters receded, as then the focus will be on rehabilitation, assessment of crop and property damage, and timely compensation.

He stressed on the urgent need to deploy medical teams at maximum places to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases. The governor appreciated the tireless efforts of the district administration, police, Indian Army, BSF and NDRF, and above all, the people of Punjab, whose collective spirit has been strong in this hour of crisis.

The governor also visited a relief camp set up by the district administration at Government Middle School, Narhanwali, and directed the district administration to ensure timely availability of anti-snake venom and other necessary medicines due to serious threat of snake bites due to waterlogging.

The local residents requested for permanent relief from the Shakki Nallah (also known as Kiran Nallah), stating the stream damaged their crops every year during the monsoon and to prevent future damage, a permanent solution should be found and illegal encroachments should be removed.