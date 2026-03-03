Centre to examine feasibility of nuclear power plant in Patiala, says minister Jitendra Singh

CHANDIGARH Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of state for science and technology, earth sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, announced on Monday that the Union Government will conduct a feasibility study for establishing a nuclear power plant in Patiala.

The announcement came after an interactive session titled ‘Challenges, opportunities and the road ahead for Punjab’ which brought together a diverse group of intellectuals, academicians, policy experts, industry leaders and former administrative officers.

The discussion gained momentum when Rajya Sabha Member Satnam Singh Sandhu was participating in an interactive session on ‘Challenges, opportunities and the road ahead for Punjab’.

A proposal was raised in the early 2000s regarding a potential nuclear site in Darauli, Patiala. In response, Dr Singh committed to a comprehensive review of the site conditions.

Beyond energy production, the session served as a platform to deliberate on several critical issues currently impacting the state, like rising debt, falling water table of subsoil water, renewal of industry, skill training, eradicating drugs, accelerating start-ups and AI, which were also pondered.

Dr Jitendra Singh reaffirmed Punjab’s historical and strategic importance to India, noting that the state has been a pillar of the nation since its inception.

The meeting was also attended by BJP state president Sunil Jakhar, who underscored a collaborative approach between the Centre and state stakeholders to revitalise Punjab’s social and economic fabric. “If it is practically possible, the Union government will explore all options to ensure its establishment,” Sandhu added.