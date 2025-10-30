Centre’s rooftop solar scheme struggles to take off in Ludhiana district

Despite the disbursement of subsidies worth ₹4.6 crore under the Centre’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the flagship rooftop solar scheme is struggling to gain traction in Ludhiana. More than a year since its launch in February 2024, the power department has received only 1,223 applications from residents across the district, officials familiar with the matter said.

Reportedly, the scheme, which will remain operational until March 2027, was launched in collaboration with state power departments, and was designed to make households self-reliant in electricity generation while reducing dependence on conventional power sources.

Under the scheme, homeowners receive financial assistance ranging from ₹30,000 to ₹78,000, depending on the capacity of solar power generated. For instance, households generating 1 kW of power are eligible for subsidy worth ₹30,000, those with 2 kW receive ₹60,000, and 3 kW systems qualify for ₹78,000, officials said. Despite these incentives, officials said the pace of installations in Ludhiana remains sluggish, with participation falling short of expectations.

Explaining the tepid response, PSPCL officials noted that while the city has seen some participation in recent months, the overall response remains far below expectations. “Many people are still hesitant because the process involves multiple steps from technical inspections to vendor approvals which they find time consuming. Limited awareness about long term savings and concerns over upfront installation costs have also slowed the momentum,” said a senior PSPCL officer in the central zone.

Reportedly, rooftop solar panels have been installed in 1,146 homes across the district, out of which the installation process is underway at another 77 residential sites. In terms of subsidy disbursement, the city’s West Circle has recorded the highest subsidy grants at ₹2.07 crore, followed by Khanna Circle ( ₹1.5 crore) and Suburban Circle ( ₹1.49 crore). Overall, a total of ₹4.9 crore in incentives has been disbursed to residents under the scheme.

Inspection & installation process

Explaining the process, a senior PSPCL official from the distribution wing said that residents must first apply to the department, after which an eligibility and technical review is conducted. Before installation, officials inspect the rooftop to assess space, direction, and structural strength to ensure feasibility.

“Once the site is cleared, empanelled vendors carry out the installation, and the system is verified again to ensure it meets prescribed standards. Only after successful verification is the subsidy released directly to the beneficiary,” the official added.

When contacted, chief engineer Jagdev Hans said, “We are taking continuous measures to boost rooftop solar adoption across Ludhiana district. Awareness camps and outreach drives are being held to inform residents about the long term benefits of the scheme.”