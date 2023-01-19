Challan, impound pvt vehicles plying without paying tax at Ludhiana bus stand: Laljit Singh Bhullar

: Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Thursday carried out a surprise check at Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Bus Terminus here and ordered officials to challan and impound all private buses plying without paying tax.

The minister, accompanied by senior officials of the transport department, checked documents of tourist buses parked outside the bus stand complex and found most of the buses without proper valid documents, including tax invoice, permit, tour programmes and passengers’ list.

He asked the department officials and police to challan and impound all defaulting buses.

General manager, Punjab Roadways, Navraj Batish said, “We have issued challan to three buses and impounded two. We are checking other defaulting buses also.”

Bhullar said those not paying taxes would not be spared and strict action would be taken against all defaulters.

However, as the minister left, there was little improvement in the situation. A private bus operator was seen standing outside the bus stand and was calling passengers for Delhi and Jammu.

These private bus operators park buses near bus stand and take passengers travelling on the long route. These buses ply towards routes, including Delhi, Jammu, and Jaipur.

The minister said that the government was set to add volvo buses in its fleet to ensure the people do not face any difficulty in commuting.

Earlier, the minister also interacted with passengers in the buses and sought their feedback to improve the services. He instructed the officials to ensure that every bus must be stopped at the respective bus stand. No laxity will be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against those who cause harassment to the people.

During checking, Bhullar also found that the register of entry and exit of buses was not maintained properly. Later, Bhullar also checked records in offices of the roadways and PRTC workshops.