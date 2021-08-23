Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chances of light rain Chandigarh from today
Residents enjoy a stroll at the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. The city recorded 0.4mm rain on Sunday while the mercury levels went up to 31.7°C, as compared to 26.2°C the day before. (SANT ARORA/HT)
Chances of light rain Chandigarh from today

After 0.4mm rain in the city on Sunday, scattered showers are likely from Monday onwards as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Speaking about this, IMD officials said, “While the intensity is likely to be lower as compared to the weekend, chances for light rain up to 20mm are likely in the city till Wednesday.”

While the temperature dipped due to the rain on Saturday, it started going up again from Sunday. The maximum temperature of the city went up from 26.2°C on Saturday to 31.7°C on Sunday. The minimum temperature went up from 25.2°C on Saturday to 25.8°C on Sunday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 34°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.

