Chances of light rain Chandigarh from today

After 0.4mm rain in the city on Sunday, scattered showers are likely from Monday onwards as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Speaking about this, IMD officials said, “While the intensity is likely to be lower as compared to the weekend, chances for light rain up to 20mm are likely in the city till Wednesday.”

While the temperature dipped due to the rain on Saturday, it started going up again from Sunday. The maximum temperature of the city went up from 26.2°C on Saturday to 31.7°C on Sunday. The minimum temperature went up from 25.2°C on Saturday to 25.8°C on Sunday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 34°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.