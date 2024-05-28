 Chandigarh: 1,939 forms received on first day as Class 11 admissions start - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: 1,939 forms received on first day as Class 11 admissions start

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 28, 2024 09:08 AM IST

85% quota for government school students from Class 10 has been reintroduced this year as a total 13,875 seats are on offer

Class 11 admissions for city government schools kicked off from Monday, already receiving 1,939 application forms. Out of these, 1,314 have also paid the fees for participating in the admissions. A total of 3,040 registrations were done on the education department’s website.

85% quota for government school students from Class 10 has been reintroduced this year as a total 13,875 seats are on offer. There are 990 seats for medical, 2,090 seats for non-medical, 1,980 seats for commerce, 7,060 seats for humanities and 1,755 seats for vocational streams this year.

The first day was interjected with technical glitches. Some parents who had lined up at schools in the morning had to wait till 1 pm as website wasn’t functional, while some were asked to come back on Tuesday.

The registration process will continue till the midnight of June 7. Applicants can complete the process from their homes as well on the website https://www.chdeducation.gov.in/

