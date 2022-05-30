Chandigarh | 10% parking space, boxes at signals: Draft policy puts cyclists first
Provision for cycle boxes at all traffic signals, 10% dedicated parking space in buildings, and a large number of bays are some of the stand-out features of Chandigarh Smart City Ltd’s draft Cycling Policy, which prioritises cyclists in traffic management schemes.
The policy hopes to push cycling as a preferred alternative to driving for sustainable urban travel. Officials will take up the draft policy with different stakeholders on Monday.
Provision of a large number of cycle bays will be made at every station and parking lot, much more than those for cars.The building by-laws will stipulate 10% parking space for cycles, as per the draft policy.
It recommends earmarking cycle boxes at all signals, allowing only cycles to pass for four seconds at the beginning of each green signal, which will allow cyclist to cross junctions safely.
Planning the cycle network
The draft policy states that the cycle network must be planned as per the road hierarchy of arterial roads, sub- arterial roads and distributaries. The street design, signals and laws should be more “more intuitive and responsive” for cyclists. It also suggests setting up table-top crossings at junctions and roundabouts along with signalised intersections for cyclists.
“Lane reduction on Jan Marg and Himalaya Marg should be tested to analyse the effect on traffic volume. Services such as air pumps and fountains along bicycle tracks, buddy apps and weather reports can be provided,” the polict states.
Traffic integration
“The cycle tracks and lanes should be easily integrate with different modes of public transport for better connectivity.The public-bicycle-sharing (PBS) system can be integrated with transit through a single-integrated payment system. Real-time information should be made available at both transit and PBS stations,” it recommends, adding that cycle tracks and cycle lanes should be connected with areas of entering and leaving work, entertainment zones, and commercial and green areas.
Safety provisions
The draft policy includes safety provisions such as adequate street lighting, street vendors, and active frontages along cycle tracks, round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and installation of panic buttons. First-aid kits should be given to cycle-safety squads at junctions. There should be less vehicular traffic and the speed should be reduced around cyclists. Conflict points should be clearly presented at intersection and crossings and the safety of parking spots should be ensured.
Incentives for cycling
The policy states that government and private organisations should conduct an annual review of cycling promotion strategies. Half-a-day earned leave credited for every seven days cycled, or half-a-day casual leave granted every week, commendation certificates, awards for using cycle to commute, are some of the incentives mentioned.
It states that parking space should be covered with a roof in every office and that health and wellness programmes should be introduced such as subsidising or purchasing annual memberships for employees. Provision
Cash incentives, shower rooms and areas for drying cycling clothes are mentioned in the policy, along with exploring the use of corporate social responsibility for maintaining cycle tracks.
