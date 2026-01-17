Chandigarh: 2 youths die after speeding bike crashes into pole

Two young men lost their lives in a road accident after their speeding motorcycle rammed into an electric pole in Manimajra’s Kishangarh area on Friday afternoon. Officials from the IT Park Police Station said preliminary investigations point to speeding and loss of control as the cause of the accident. (HT Photo for representation)

The accident occurred on the road connecting Kishangarh Chowk to Shastri Nagar in the IT Park area. According to the police, the motorcycle was travelling at high speed when the rider lost control while attempting to take a turn near Kishangarh Chowk, causing the bike to skid and crash directly into a roadside electric pole.

The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was completely mangled and both riders’ helmets were shattered.

The deceased have been identified as Vikas, 19, and Rohit Singh Rawat, 21, both residents of Govind Nagar, Jampur, in Mohali district. Police said that both were final-year BA students at Khalsa College, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

Eyewitnesses informed the police that the motorcycle was returning from the IT Park side at the time of the accident. Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured youths to government hospitals, one to GMSH-16 and the other to GMCH-32. However, both succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Officials from the IT Park Police Station said preliminary investigations point to speeding and loss of control as the cause of the accident. The families of the deceased have been informed, and the bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary.