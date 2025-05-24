Chandigarh: 20-year jail for man who raped, impregnated teen

A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl. The Chandigarh court, going by the evidence and DNA report, which proved that the foetus was sired by Bhupinder, held him guilty (HT)

The special court of additional district judge Yashika, dealing with POCSO and rape cases, also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict, Bhupinder Singh Rawat.

The court, meanwhile, acquitted another accused in the case, Amit, 29, of all charges.

As per the prosecution, the case was registered on the complaint of the teenager, who alleged that while she was alone at home in Palsora village, Sector 56, Chandigarh, she was raped by Amit, who also threatened her against disclosing the incident to anyone.

After a few days, while she was again home alone, she was raped by Bhupinder Singh Rawat. He had also threatened her with death if she revealed the sexual assault to anyone.

Following her complaint, police had arrested the two accused and the victim was medically examined at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

During the course of investigation, it was proved that the minor girl was pregnant. The medical and DNA reports of the foetus also matched with samples of accused Bhupinder.

In court, the defence counsel for accused Amit, advocate Harish Bhardwaj, argued that the case was registered at the instance of the girl’s father as an after-thought to take revenge from his family and for harassing him so that his career was put at stake.

Also, during the medical examination of the victim, police had learnt that the victim was impregnated by accused Bhupinder, still police did not discharge Amit, the counsel contended.

Bhupinder’s defence counsel also argued that he was falsely implicated in the case and had no involvement in the case. The court, however, going by the evidence and DNA report, which proved that the foetus was sired by Bhupinder, held him guilty.